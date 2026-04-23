Jalen Williams Injury Update Doesn't Shift Thunder's NBA Finals Odds

The path to back-to-back NBA titles won't be easy for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they were dealt their first bit of playoff adversity on Wednesday night.

Star wing Jalen Williams exited the team's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns with a hamstring injury, a major concern since he suffered multiple hamstring issues during the regular season.

Jalen Williams left Game 2 vs. the Suns with an apparent hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/P47wjF0c9T — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2026

Williams played just 23:19 seconds in Game 2, finishing with 19 points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 7-for-11 from the field.

The Thunder still beat Phoenix by 13 points, but William's status going forward is a major concern as the playoffs will only get tougher in the Western Conference semifinals and the Western Conference Finals.

According to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, the team believes that he aggravated his left hamstring, but he did not provide an update on the severity of the issue.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams' injury:



"We think he aggravated his left hamstring. We’ll take a look at him over the next couple days." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 23, 2026

Even though Williams was injured in Game 2, the Thunder remain odds-on favorites to win the NBA Finals. OKC is -125 to win the title in the latest odds at DraftKings, sitting well ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets for the best odds amongst Western Conference teams.

San Antonio is tied 1-1 in its first-round series, and Victor Wembanyama (concussion) could miss time after he was injured in Game 2. Meanwhile, Denver blew a lead in Game 2 and is tied 1-1 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. So, oddsmakers clearly believe that OKC has a major advantage over the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the conference.

During the regular season, Williams played in just 33 games, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. An integral part of the Thunder's title run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Williams has dealt with wrist and hamstring injuries this season.

OKC went 39-10 in the 49 games that Williams missed during the regular season, but it needs his shot creation and offense if it wants to win another title. Williams had some huge showings during last season's playoff run, including a 40-point game in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Thunder and Suns don't play again until Saturday, so Williams will have some time to recover from his hamstring issue. Still, it's possible OKC holds him out of the lineup since it should be able to knock off the No. 8-seeded Suns without the All-Star wing.

Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 9.5-point road favorites in Game 3 on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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