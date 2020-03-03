AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

WBB: Ugly first half leads to loss against No. 9 UCLA

Courtesy of Utah WBB Twitter

Ryan Kostecka

Utah women's basketball head coach Lynne Roberts wasn't pleased with her team at the half.

The Utes found themselves, after an uninspiring 20 minutes of play, trailing 39-22 to No. 9 UCLA at the break. Utah not only couldn't score, they couldn't do the little things that could've possibly turned the tide — causing Roberts to have some choice words with her girls at the half.

"That was an impressive effort on their part," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "I think when they play as hard as they did today you see how explosively damaging they can be. They obviously are more athletic than we are, but they're just so explosive. We didn't come with our aggressiveness, the aggressiveness needed. I thought we did a much better job in the second half. The first half our kids and all of us were a little embarrassed. One possession that got five (offensive) boards."

Like Roberts said, the second half was much better — but it wasn't enough in the end as Utah ended the Pac-12's regular season with a 77-54 loss to UCLA.

The Utes found themselves trailing early after the Bruins started the game on a 19-4 run, and never let up from there. Utah was out-rebounded 55-37, including a 29-14 disadvantage on offensive rebounds.

With the game almost being decided at the break, Roberts went deep into her bench and played 12 girls in all, 11 of whom played at least 12 minutes. 

Kiana Moore and Julie Brosseau each scored 11 points off the bench to lead the Utes in scoring. 

It was a physical contest from the start, with the teams combing for 64 free throws on 47 fouls.

Utah now turns its attention to the Pac-12 tournament, where they earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Washington on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BSB: Utes drop series-opener in Texas

Utah's offensive woes continue in 6-0 loss to UT-Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah falls on the road at Cal

In their last chance to win a Pac-12 road game, the runnin' Utes come up short in overtime in the Bay Area with a 86-79 loss.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Mistakes prove costly in loss to USC

Nearly a season-high in turnovers costs Utah a chance to gain some momentum heading into the Pac-12 tournament next week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah highlights vs. Arizona State

The Utes sent out their seniors in style as four players in double figures gave Utah a 75-71 victory over No. 21 Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: For Timmy Allen, his mom is his everything

As told beautifully by Andrea Urban of Fox 13 news Utah, everything for Timmy Allen revolves around his mother

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's second half rally comes up short against Stanford

Despite a second half rally that saw they Utes come back from 12 down, they remain winless on the road in Pac-12 play

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utes close out trip in California strong

Rounding out their trip to California, Utah picked up a double-header victory over the University of San Diego on Monday

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah rallies late for victory over Kansas State

Another solid pitching performance combined with some timely hitting gave the Utes a 2-1 victory over Kansas State on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utah finishes strong with victory over Cal-State Fullerton

The Utes end the Mary Nutter Classic with a come-from-behind 8-7 victory over Cal-State Fullerton

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes upset No. 21 Arizona State on Senior Day

Team effort and hot-shooting from beyond the arc gives Utah a much-needed win over nationally-ranked opponent

Ryan Kostecka