WBB: Utah vs Arizona State Live Thread: Tipoff at 3 p.m.

Utah looks to rebound from a disappointing loss to Colorado earlier in the week when it begins a four-game homestand on Friday, starting with Arizona State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m MT

Nearly two weeks ago, the Utes took down No. 15 Oregon State in Corvallis 85-79 behind a breakout, 34-point performance by Brynna Maxwell and a smothering defense that made shot selection difficult for the Beavers.

Fast forward a week later and the Utes looked like a team that hadn't played basketball inn a long time. They turned the ball over 25 times en route to being blasted 80-50 by host Colorado.

Utah will have a chance to reverse those fortunes when it begins a four-game homestand over the next two weeks. They'll start a home series against Arizona State and No. 6 Arizona, beginning with the Sun Devils on Friday at 3 p.m.

PREGAME

*Bryanna Maxwell is the reigning Pac-12 and National player of the week after she averaged 22.5 points and 3.5 threes per game, shooting 52% from the floor

*Maxwell leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game, 42.5% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc

Courtesy of Utah Athletics

*Dru Gylten finished with a career-high 13 assists in Utah's victory over Montana State last week. She's averaging 6.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game

*Kemery Martin is second on the team in scoring at 9.0 points per game

*The Utes will look to take care of the ball against the Sun Devils after turning it over a season-high 25 times against Colorado on Tuesday

*Freshman Kennedy McQueen, the jewel on Utah's recruiting class ranked No. 20 in the nation, has largely lived up to the hype. She's fourth on the team in minutes at 20.5 minutes per game while tying with Gylten for third on the team in scoring at 6.5 points per game

*Arizona State is led by Taya Hanson and her team-high 11.3 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds

*Eboni Walker is second on the team with 10.4 points per game and a team-high 7.4 rebounds

*Jaddan Simmons is averaging 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

Utah WBB vs. Arizona State — Starters

FIRST QUARTER

*Utah wins the tip and we are underway…

*Martin knocks down Utah's first bucket of the game, tying the game at 2 early on...

*Utah opening up an 8-4 lead midway through the first quarter, and a lot of it has do with Martin. She's got 4p and 1 assist thus far

*McQueen is the first Ute to check into the game, replacing Martin

Utah 8 - Arizona State 6

4:38 left 1Q

Martin off to a fast start for the Utes with 4p and 1a

*Much like the game against Colorado, Utah is really struggling with the defesnive intensity from the Sun Devils. Team looks a little out of sorts when facing pressure

Utah 15 - Arizona State 8

2:01 left 1Q

Utah on a 7-0 run as Puc leads the team with 5p

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka