AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

WBB: Utah wins Pac-12 Tourney opener

Courtesy of Utah WBB Twitter

Ryan Kostecka

It was an ugly start for Utah to begin the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday afternoon.

A turnover on their opening possession, was followed by a foul on the other end, which led to a Washington made free throw and offensive rebound. 

In the end it didn't matter because Utah has Brynna Maxwell and Washington doesn't — something the Huskies are going to suffer through after letting the local girl get away.

Utah's big second half, led by a combined 25 points from Maxwell and Lola Pendande, downed Washington 72-63 in Las Vegas. The win was Utah coach Lynne Roberts' first tournament win and helped avenge last season's loss in the opening round of the tournament.

"I am really proud of our team today. ... I really thought we had three great quarters," Roberts said. "The first, third and fourth we were great, the second quarter we were awful. We had a much different look in the second half in terms of our toughness and swagger and we hit some big shots at moments where we need a bucket." 

Maxwell was sensational in the third quarter when eight of her 11 points in the frame came during a 14-0 run that turned Utah's five point deficit into a nine point lead. The freshman finished the game with 17 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 showing from beyond the arc.

"Brynna Maxwell is a talent. She kind of got us going there in that third quarter," Roberts said. "Then Dru Gylten is our anchor. I thought she did a tremendous job on Melgoza in that third quarter. But it was a total team win, and I am really proud of our group."

Gylten was also sensational for the Utes, as her complete effort totally changed things around and was able to get Maxwell and Pendande going. She finished with a near triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

But more than her offense, it was her defense of Washington's Amber Melgoza that completely changed the game around.

Melgoza was the main reason the Utes found themselves trailing by six at the half, as she had 19 points in the opening 20 minutes in a very efficient manner.

Roberts originally elected to go with size on Melgoza, choosing Daneesha Provo and Niya Becker as the primary defenders in the first half but it didn't work. 

So she chose Gylten to defend Melgoza in the second half and it worked, as Gylten's length and quickness really bothered Melgoza into contested and forced shots as she was never able to find a rhythm in the final 20 minutes.

"First off, I want to congratulate Washington on a great year. ... Amber Melgoza is tough to stop," Roberts said. "We didn't do a good job of it in the first half, made some adjustments at halftime and we were more effective in the second half. But that is when you know she is a really good player, because we felt we shut her down in the second half and she still scored 11."

Utah has a strong test ahead as they'll face No. 1 Oregon on Friday afternoon with a spot in the Pac-12 semifinals on the line. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WBB Video: Pac-12 Tourney highlights vs. Washington

A big second half comeback culminated in a 72-63 victory over Washington in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: No. 8 Utah to face No. 9 Washington to begin Pac-12 Tournament

It's a battle of the 8 and 9 seeds on Thursday with the winner facing No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Quarterback Cam Rising isn't worried about starting

After receiving raves from teammates and coaches, QB Cam Rising is just focused on getting better and not of winning the starting battle

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends two players; a third to miss spring practice season

The first day of spring practice came with some surprises as LB Sione Lund and WR Donte Banton have been suspended indefinitely

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utes drop series finale to UT Arlington

Armed with a chance to get a big series win on Sunday, Utah's offense goes silent in an 8-1 loss to UT Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Ugly first half leads to loss against No. 9 UCLA

Utah gets down big at the half in 77-54 loss to UCLA, ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utes drop series-opener in Texas

Utah's offensive woes continue in 6-0 loss to UT-Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah falls on the road at Cal

In their last chance to win a Pac-12 road game, the runnin' Utes come up short in overtime in the Bay Area with a 86-79 loss.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Mistakes prove costly in loss to USC

Nearly a season-high in turnovers costs Utah a chance to gain some momentum heading into the Pac-12 tournament next week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah highlights vs. Arizona State

The Utes sent out their seniors in style as four players in double figures gave Utah a 75-71 victory over No. 21 Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka