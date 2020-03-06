WBB: Utah wins Pac-12 Tourney opener

It was an ugly start for Utah to begin the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday afternoon.

A turnover on their opening possession, was followed by a foul on the other end, which led to a Washington made free throw and offensive rebound.

In the end it didn't matter because Utah has Brynna Maxwell and Washington doesn't — something the Huskies are going to suffer through after letting the local girl get away.

Utah's big second half, led by a combined 25 points from Maxwell and Lola Pendande, downed Washington 72-63 in Las Vegas. The win was Utah coach Lynne Roberts' first tournament win and helped avenge last season's loss in the opening round of the tournament.

"I am really proud of our team today. ... I really thought we had three great quarters," Roberts said. "The first, third and fourth we were great, the second quarter we were awful. We had a much different look in the second half in terms of our toughness and swagger and we hit some big shots at moments where we need a bucket."

Maxwell was sensational in the third quarter when eight of her 11 points in the frame came during a 14-0 run that turned Utah's five point deficit into a nine point lead. The freshman finished the game with 17 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 showing from beyond the arc.

"Brynna Maxwell is a talent. She kind of got us going there in that third quarter," Roberts said. "Then Dru Gylten is our anchor. I thought she did a tremendous job on Melgoza in that third quarter. But it was a total team win, and I am really proud of our group."

Gylten was also sensational for the Utes, as her complete effort totally changed things around and was able to get Maxwell and Pendande going. She finished with a near triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

But more than her offense, it was her defense of Washington's Amber Melgoza that completely changed the game around.

Melgoza was the main reason the Utes found themselves trailing by six at the half, as she had 19 points in the opening 20 minutes in a very efficient manner.

Roberts originally elected to go with size on Melgoza, choosing Daneesha Provo and Niya Becker as the primary defenders in the first half but it didn't work.

So she chose Gylten to defend Melgoza in the second half and it worked, as Gylten's length and quickness really bothered Melgoza into contested and forced shots as she was never able to find a rhythm in the final 20 minutes.

"First off, I want to congratulate Washington on a great year. ... Amber Melgoza is tough to stop," Roberts said. "We didn't do a good job of it in the first half, made some adjustments at halftime and we were more effective in the second half. But that is when you know she is a really good player, because we felt we shut her down in the second half and she still scored 11."

Utah has a strong test ahead as they'll face No. 1 Oregon on Friday afternoon with a spot in the Pac-12 semifinals on the line. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.