WBB Video: Pac-12 Tourney highlights vs. Washington

Brynna Maxwell is going to give Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 headaches over the nest three years.

Her 11 points in the third quarter helped fuel a 14-0 run and aide the Utes into a lead they wouldn't relinquish — taking down No. 9 Washington 72-63 on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Maxwell and Lola Pendande each finished with 17 points while Dru Gylten posted a near triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Watch full video below... courtesy of the Pac-12 Network

Utah returns to action on Friday when it faces No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.