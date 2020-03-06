AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

WBB Video: Pac-12 Tourney highlights vs. Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Brynna Maxwell is going to give Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 headaches over the nest three years.

Her 11 points in the third quarter helped fuel a 14-0 run and aide the Utes into a lead they wouldn't relinquish — taking down No. 9 Washington 72-63 on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Maxwell and Lola Pendande each finished with 17 points while Dru Gylten posted a near triple-double of 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Watch full video below... courtesy of the Pac-12 Network

Utah returns to action on Friday when it faces No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WBB: Utah wins Pac-12 Tourney opener

Freshmen Brynna Maxwell and Lola Pendande combine for 34 points in leading the Utes to a 72-63 victory over No. 9 Washington on Thursday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: No. 8 Utah to face No. 9 Washington to begin Pac-12 Tournament

It's a battle of the 8 and 9 seeds on Thursday with the winner facing No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Quarterback Cam Rising isn't worried about starting

After receiving raves from teammates and coaches, QB Cam Rising is just focused on getting better and not of winning the starting battle

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends two players; a third to miss spring practice season

The first day of spring practice came with some surprises as LB Sione Lund and WR Donte Banton have been suspended indefinitely

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utes drop series finale to UT Arlington

Armed with a chance to get a big series win on Sunday, Utah's offense goes silent in an 8-1 loss to UT Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Ugly first half leads to loss against No. 9 UCLA

Utah gets down big at the half in 77-54 loss to UCLA, ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utes drop series-opener in Texas

Utah's offensive woes continue in 6-0 loss to UT-Arlington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah falls on the road at Cal

In their last chance to win a Pac-12 road game, the runnin' Utes come up short in overtime in the Bay Area with a 86-79 loss.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Mistakes prove costly in loss to USC

Nearly a season-high in turnovers costs Utah a chance to gain some momentum heading into the Pac-12 tournament next week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah highlights vs. Arizona State

The Utes sent out their seniors in style as four players in double figures gave Utah a 75-71 victory over No. 21 Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka