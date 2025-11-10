What Zati Loubaki's commitment means for Utah basketball moving forward
A key player from last season's national junior college championship squad is set to suit up for the Utah men's basketball team next season.
The Runnin' Utes have secured the future services of Zati Loubaki, a forward from France who currently plays for Trinity Valley Community College in Texas.
Loubaki announced his commitment to Alex Jensen and company via social media Sunday, roughly a week after he took a trip out to Salt Lake City for an official visit.
Who is Zati Loubaki?
Hailing from Nojent Sur Oise, France, Loubaki is a versatile 6-foot-9 forward who's competed at a few different levels of basketball over the past five years, including internationally and domestically.
Prior to his move to the U.S., Loubaki spent three seasons with BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque's U21 squad, which competed in a division of France's LNB Élite league known as LNB Espoirs. He played in 80 regular season games from 2020-2023, averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6% from the field in those appearances.
In between seasons with Gravelines U21, Loubaki joined the French U18 national squad for the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey. France finished No. 5 in the 16-team event despite winning six of its seven games, its only loss being a 58-57 defeat at the hands of Slovenia in the quarterfinal round.
While surrounded by a couple of future NBA players, including the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bilal Coulibaly, Loubaki played just 9.6 minutes per game in his six appearances during the event.
After the 2022-23 season with Gravelines, Loubaki continued his basketball career in the states. He spent the 2023-24 campaign in the Overtime Elite league, appearing in 19 games and putting up 3.5 points per contest with YNG Dreamerz, before transitioning to the JUCO ranks ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Loubaki was a forced on both ends of the floor during his first season with Trinity Valley, averaging 9.9 points while grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. He also shot an efficient 52.8% from the field, including 31.6% from 3-point range.
Loubaki upped his game in the postseason, averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds during the NJCAA tournament to earn MVP honors following Trinity Valley's 69-61 win over Connors State College (Oklahoma) in the championship game.
What does it means for the Runnin' Utes?
Adding Loubaki, who'll turn 22 years old this upcoming February, for the 2026-27 season provides the Runnin' Utes with an athletic and versatile forward whose game still has room to grow, particularly in regard to his outside shooting.
With his international background, Loubaki understands what it takes to fit in around other talented players. He's played alongside some of the brightest young stars out of France, including Coulibaly and the No. 43 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Rayan Rupert. He's also went up against NCAA talent as well, including Niccolo Moretti (Florida Atlantic), Emmanuel Innocenti (Gonzaga) and Paulius Murauskas (Saint Mary's).
For Jensen and his staff, they acquire their second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. Loubaki joins four-star guard and fellow Overtime Elite alum in Styles Clemmons.
If Seydou Traore and Keanu Dawes return for their respective senior seasons in 2026-27, Utah could boast quite a deep frontcourt with those two, plus Loubaki, Kendyl Sanders, Josh Hayes and Babacar Faye headlining the group of forwards and centers.