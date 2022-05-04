10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 10 Braeden Daniels

Braeden Daniels

Junior

OL

Given the fact that several of Utah's 2021 starting offensive lineman departed for the NFL, it should come as no surprise that Daniels was presented an opportunity to take his game and role to the next level.

Having been named to the All-Pac 12 Second-team in 2021, Daniels was already a force to be reckoned with last season. Now, the multi-year starter has embraced a new role as the primary leader of the offensive line and is looking to direct the protection of Cameron Rising.

“Leading by example is something I take pride in,” Daniels said. “Finding ways I can help everyone be better and being able to be versatile…you’ve got to own it.”

After starting all 14 games last season, 11 of which were at right tackle, Daniels transitioned to left tackle during camp and excelled. According to head coach Kyle Whittingham, Daniels versatility has allowed him to make the change which is exactly what Utah needed.

"Braeden Daniels is the leader of the offensive line. He’s a guy that everybody looks to. He’s playing left tackle for us exclusively right now which is what we need and he’s doing a good job...He is as versatile as Nick [Ford]. He and Nick are very similar in that regard. He can play all five positions," Whittingham said.

In addition to protecting Rising's blind side, Daniels will have his work cut out for him as he will be one of the few upperclassmen in the group since a majority of the O-line consists of freshman and sophomores. However, given his versatility, performance in spring camp and willingness to accept his new leadership role, Daniel's appears ready to command the line and help develop the rest of the room this fall.

That development will be pivotal in Utah's success as the offense is projected to be just as explosive, if not more so than last year. If Daniels can now help build up those around him, including Jaren Kump and Paul Maile who are both coming back from injury and have started a combined 13 games, Daniels could elevate the Utes to a whole new level.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah