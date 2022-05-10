10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 6 Cole Bishop

After a breakout season and one of the most impressive 2021 campaigns, freshman phenom Cole Bishop picked up right where he left off during spring camp and appears to be on track to take his game to the next level. Not only does Bishop appear poised to make an even greater impact on the defensive end, but he's ready to accept a leadership role despite his young age.

"He's everything you want," Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley said. "You can go in the safeties room right now and he's watching film. He eats, sleeps and breathes football. He's a great kid. He's a great leader. His best days are ahead of him."

If Scalley's comments aren't enough to convince you of the progress Bishop was making during spring ball, his performance in the spring camp was a perfect illustration of what he's capable of.

In addition to being mentioned by just about every coach during spring camp, Bishop led the contest with seven tackles and a pass break-up. What makes Bishop so special is his sixth sense for the football. He seems to always know where its headed and puts himself in a position to either stop ball carriers or prevent plays from developing. He may only be a sophomore, but he plays well above his age.

While fans should expect a notable increase in terms of contributions, what may be even more valuable is Bishop fully embracing a leadership role amongst a young unit, in dire need of on-field authority and direction. Not only did the Utes lose guys like Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell but there were some noteworthy losses to the secondary as well. Now, stepping into just his second year, Bishop has taken the next step to fill the shoes of his former teammates, demonstrated by his demeanor, comments and performance during spring camp.

“We’re going to have a really good year I think. I mean, a few of the corners are still coming back from injuries and we’re slowly getting them in and then just the depth in all positions is just looking a lot better,” Bishop said.

“I think we can be pretty special,” Bishop continued. “It’s a lot different this year not having Devin [Lloyd] and Nephi [Sewell] in front of me, and last year, them helping me try to figure out what to do and now I’m trying to help some of the younger guys in different run-fits and stuff. But I think we’re going to be pretty special.”

Overall, Bishop is right on the money with his comments about the defense being special. Sure, they're young, but they were pretty young last year and look at what they were able to accomplish. Additionally, Bishop is also very special himself and is on track to become one of those household names that Ute fans will remember for years to come.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah