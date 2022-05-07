10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 8 JaTravis Broughton

JaTravis Broughton

After sustaining a season-ending injury against BYU in just week two and missing the rest of the 2021 season, cornerback JaTravis Broughton returned to the field during spring camp and is back to doing what he does best.

As demonstrated by the gargantuan 573 total passing yards that Ohio State posted against Utah in the Rose Bowl, the secondary was completely run down and plagued with the injury bug last season. Luckily, Broughton has returned from his injury and is feeling good which helped him have an excellent spring camp.

“Everything has been good so far. I’m making plays, my body is feeling good and we’re just getting better out here so I am excited for the season…[I am working on] being better with my eyes, my man (coverage) technique. Eyes are a big thing when you’re a corner, just not getting lost or staying in your coverage, so just working on the little things,” Broughton said.

Going into last season, Broughton was stepping into his second campaign as a starter before sustaining the injury. While Utah survived for the most part thanks to their depth, having Broughton could've made a big difference in the secondary against CJ Stroud and his onslaught of talented wide receivers. Now, looking ahead to 2022, having Broughton play alongside Clark Phillips III should give the secondary the boost it needs in order achieve the goals the team has set, such as repeating as Pac-12 Champions and attempting to finesse their way into the College Football Playoff.

"It has been great to get JaTravis Broughton back at corner, and he has had a really productive spring," Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said.

In addition to a considerable amount of speed, solid athleticism, good length and a nose for the football, Broughton should be a staple of the secondary upon his return. If he can build upon his previous experience, solid spring camp performance and embrace the RSNB culture, teams will have a tough time gaining yards through the air.

