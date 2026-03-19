3 Utah football players who can boost their NFL Draft stock with solid pro day

Several NFL hopefuls from the 2025 Utah football team take the next step in the draft process Thursday, as they participate in the program's annual pro day from Salt Lake City.

Like the scouting combine, pro days provide prospects the opportunity to showcase their strength, agility and overall skillset in front of NFL personnel through physical tests, with the main difference being the local aspect of going through the drills on university grounds as opposed to Indianapolis.

For some, like Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, pro days serve as an extra opportunity to improve their draft stock. For others, though, pro days are their primary opportunity to get noticed by NFL scouts and general managers before the draft in April.

Here's a look at the full list of participants who'll partake in Utah's annual pro day, along with a few names to keep an eye on.

Utah Pro Day Participants

LB Lander Barton

TE Dallen Bentley

WR Luca Calderella

CB Blake Cotton

WR Ryan Davis

RB Bryce Duke

DE Logan Fano

OT Spencer Fano

C Jaren Kump

OT Caleb Lomu

OL Michael Mokofisi

RB NaQuari Rogers

WR Otto Tia

OL Tanoa Togiai

DT Aliki Vimahi

Names To Watch For

Logan Fano

Spencer Fano will garner a lot of attention as one of the top tackle prospects in this year's class. His brother, Logan, will be another name to watch for during Utah's pro day.

Logan doesn't have the buzz around him like his brother does, though a solid pro day could help shift the narrative in the lead up to April's draft. His current prospect grade, according to the NFL's database, sits at 5.97, which equates to the average backup or special teams player. Logan doesn't appear on most mock drafts, either, so Thursday grants him a prime chance to make his name more familiar in NFL circles.

Across his three seasons with the Utes, Logan tallied 93 total tackles, including 18 for loss, as well as 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. His career-year in 2025 (44 tackles, 4.5 sacks) earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he competed against some of the class' top prospects in a college football all-star game in late January.

Ryan Davis

Utah's leading receiver from this past season potentially has the most to gain from the school's pro day, considering he's one of the team's few pro prospects who didn't get invited to any of the all-star events or scouting combines after the 2025 campaign.

Ryan Davis isn't viewed as one of the top pass-catchers in the draft class, as it can be difficult for a projected slot receiver to stand out from the bigger and faster X-receivers from the SEC — especially being from Utah, which isn't known as a factory for pro-caliber receivers.

A solid day of route running and catching could help change the perception NFL scouts have of the 5-foot-11 Georgia native.

Lander Barton

Assuming he's picked up by an NFL team, whether via the draft or undrafted free agency, it'll be worth monitoring how Lander Barton's pro career plays out.

Utes fans knew the Cottonwood Heights native as a solid linebacker and the backbone of the team's defense. His identity in the NFL, though, could be something completely different. Barton made it known during the scouting combine that some teams have asked him to play tight end, a position he grew more familiar with during his final season with Utah.

Barton spent the early portion of the 2025 campaign in a two-way role with the Utes, logging snaps at both linebacker and tight end. He wasn't necessarily one of Devon Dampier's top targets, though he still managed to catch six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

It'll be interesting to see if Barton participates in more than just the drills linebackers would normally go through during Utah's pro day.