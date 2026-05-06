Utah football checks in with talented 2027 offensive lineman prospect during home visit

Ahead of their busy summer, a couple members of the Utah football coaching staff recently touched base with one of their high-priority recruits in the 2027 class.

Roughly three weeks ahead of his scheduled visit to Salt Lake City, Oceanside High School (California) standout Lincoln Mageo shared to his X account a photo of him with Utes defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield during a home visit.

Mageo, who's arranged a visit with Utah for May 29, is a consensus top-35 offensive lineman recruit in the 2027 class and considered a four-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings. He's drawn interest from several Power 5 schools during his recruitment process, with Utah, Washington, UCLA, Arizona, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan standing out as his top seven schools .

Mageo will have opportunities to further inspect each of his finalists as he tours their respective campuses in the coming weeks. The rising senior is set to visit UCLA on May 15, then travel to Salt Lake City for his Utah visit on May 29. He'll head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to meet with Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines on June 5 before rounding out the summer with stops to Austin, Texas, to see the Longhorns staff (June 12) and Seattle to meet with the Huskies coaches (June 19).

Utah's relationship with the 6-foot-4 lineman appears to have developed positively, considering the coaching staff has paid him a few home visits and hosted him on an unofficial visit in the last few months. During his last visit to Salt Lake City in March, Mageo met with Utah's Outland Trophy recipient and recent NFL draft pick, Spencer Fano. That was after Utah head coach Morgan Scalley and offensive line coach Jordan Gross stopped by Mageo's stomping grounds while the January contact period was open.

Time will tell whether the legwork Scalley and company have put in on the recruiting trail pays off with a commitment and signature from Mageo, who checks in on 247Sports' rankings as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman prospect from California and the No. 35-ranked player at the position in the country. He's also a four-star recruit on On3/Rivals and the No. 12 guard in the country according to ESPN.

Needless to say, the last weekend in May will be a big one for Utah's coaching staff. In addition to Mageo, the Utes are also set to host Norco High School (California) star Blake Wong, a four-star wide receiver who, like Mageo, had a couple Utah coaches pay him a home visit in the weeks leading up to his official visit.