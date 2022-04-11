A true competitor, RJ Hubert has returned from injury and is ready to lead the secondary

While the University of Utah is regrouping during spring camp after the departure of several key leaders, most of which were on the defensive side, there are a few upperclassmen remaining who bring experience and veteran-leadership to the roster. One of those seasoned veterans is senior-safety RJ Hubert who experienced a season-ending injury last spring, but is now back and looking better than ever.

Even though winning the Pac-12 Championship was a tremendous achievement and one that every single player involved will remember for the rest of their lives, it wasn’t necessarily all roses for everyone involved. Due to his injury, Hubert was out for the 2021 season and had to watch from the sidelines, unable to help his team out at any point.

“It was very difficult,” Hubert said. “I’m a competitor at heart so to not be there and not be alongside my brothers on the field, it was difficult because I spend so much time with them in the facility, lifting weights and being there around practice but not necessarily out on the field. So it was really difficult to just have to watch and standby.”

Now back and stepping into what will be his fifth season with the program, Hubert is ecstatic to return to the field. While it's been a difficult process coming back from yet another injury, he has taken the necessary steps to adjust with help from loved ones and by maintaining a positive mindset.

“As you come out of rehab and into the field work of practice and everything, it's a different beast that you have to deal with. When I go out there I work my muscles differently than I did in the training room, so there’s an acclimation process but I’m used to coming back from injury at this point. And I understand that it's difficult and uncomfortable but I’ve been able to do it.”

“It’s just understanding that there is light at the other end of the tunnel,” Hubert continued. “I went through some dark times, it was difficult, I had my wife there to support me so that was great, and she really helped bring my spirits up when times were dark. But the big thing was realizing that at the tail-end of this, I am going to be playing again and I have to act everyday like I am going to play again…I have to understand that If I am going to be out on the field and not get injured again, I have to take these things right now seriously.”

Having taken all the necessary steps in order to contribute, Hubert is now back on the field and according to Head Coach Kyle Whittingham, he is excelling in the secondary and would play alongside Cole Bishop if the season was to start tomorrow.

Overall, the program should be incredibly pleased with his recovery. Not only to see one of their brothers return from an immense trial and rejoin them on the battlefield, but as demonstrated in the Rose Bowl, the secondary is in need of some significant experience and skill as they seek to repeat as Pac-12 Champions and raise a New Year's Six trophy in 2023.

“It feels great. I love being out there. I’m a competitor, it's who I am and I love to be on the field so it feels great being back out there,” Hubert said.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah