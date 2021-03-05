FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Adam Fry Named New 'Director Of Football Operations' For Utah

Following the promotion of Jeff Rudy to Utah Associate Athletics Director, former graduate assistant Adam Fry has been named the new Director of Utah Football Operations
It's been an offseason full of turnover, redemption and promotion for the Utah football program.

Wide receivers Bryan Thompson and Samson Nacua are just a handful of players who've elected to transfer out of the program this offseason. But good news is that fellow wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, who left the program last October, returned to the Utes this winter and is expected to be a major part of the game plan next season.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) leaps for a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium.

At the coaching level, Utah has elected to move on from wide receivers coach Guy Holliday. 

"If you know me no one speaks for me I speak for myself," Holliday wrote on Twitter. "The only thing anyone wants is an opportunity. I’m thankful for the opportunity. At the end of the day no fan no game ever meant more to me than my players. Change is consistent in life and I love new challenges!"

EpsZLauUUAA-VJm

Now more changes are upon the Utes at the administrative level.

Following the promotion of Jeff Rudy to Utah Associate Athletics Director, former graduate assistant Adam Fry has been named the new Director of Utah Football Operations.

Fry began his carer with Utah as an administrative assistant in 2013 before serving in an executive role the following season. He began his new role as in-house defensive administrative assistant with the linebackers during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. During that time he also helped out Utah's recruiting operations, which included planning official visits and recruitment travel.

He was the promoted to graduate assistant over the past three seasons, serving in a primary role working with the safeties.

According to the press release...

"A native of Auburn, Calif., Fry competed collegiately in track and field at Chico State, where he was an All-California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) pole vaulter and team captain as a senior in 2011. He earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Chico State in 2011 and received a master's in the same major from Utah in 2018. Fry is married to the former Ariel Miller."

