Alex Smith Not Ready To Call It Quits, Wants To Suit Up Next Season

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year isn't ready to hang up his cleats for good. Rather, Alex Smith intends to return in 2021 — but the question as to who for is still up for debate...

When Alex Smith won the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year award, many people around the league assumed that it would be his last season in the NFL. After all, what more did he have to accomplish or prove?

He overcame a life-threatening to not only return to the game, but lead the Washington Football Team to the playoffs after going 5-1 as a starter and winning the NFC East title.

He's been to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, won playoff games with the Kansas City Chiefs and emerged as the face of resilience, perseverance and pride within the league itself.

So what more does he have to prove and why would he continue to risk his health just to play the game of football? While Smith has yet to official announce his intentions for the upcoming season, reports have surfaced by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler that Smith does intend to return next season.

“I’m told that Alex Smith after a great comeback year, going 5-2 down the stretch, he does want to continue playing football,” Fowler said on Sunday during “SportsCenter”. “He’s leaning that way, but he’s got a large cap hit. Washington could save $13.6 million if they did move on. And many people around the league believe their answer at quarterback is not in the building. So maybe they could work something out with Smith, but he does want to play somewhere.”

Smith's return this past season was nothing short of a miracle, although it wasn't always clear at times throughout the rehab process of just trying to learn to walk again. When he made the internal decision to return, it wasn't one taken lightly. Then when it became public, it was met with a lot of questions, both from outside sources and those closest to him.

“I’m not crazy. I wasn’t going to do this if I didn’t obviously hear from the experts, and so to hear finally from the experts that, ‘OK, you can,’ for me a bit of a gut check, you know, do I really want to do this? Do I put myself out there? Do I walk across those white lines potentially again in live action?”

“Early on I was supportive. I realized that he needed something to work towards,” his wife Elizabeth added. “I know that football is his life. So why not let him pursue that? Never thinking in a million years that we would actually be on that front doorstep in making that decision.”

While the rehab process proved exhausting and at times painful, it was all made worth it when he got to be in the locker room with his brothers and out on the field competing again.

“I had so much fun this year, especially given all the COVID stuff,” Smith said at the end of the season. “But to be back in the locker room, to be on the field with the guys, to be playing a game I love and to lose yourself in it, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world. You cannot duplicate it outside of here. … My wife has been through a lot, and my family, certainly I’m going to take their input. But that’s something that right now I’m still just living in the moment and not getting ahead of myself. That is for another time and place.”

Now that the rumor train is full steam ahead and Smith would like to return, the big question is which team will he be suiting up for?

The last two seasons of Smith's contract have non-guaranteed salaries for both the 2021 ($18.75 million) and 2022 ($20.75 million) seasons. If Washington elects to keep him on his current contract, he would have a $24.4 million salary cap hit next year. Should Washington choose to cut Smith before June 1, it would have only $10.8 million count against its salary cap due to his prorated signing bonus, but it will clear $13.6 million to be used in free agency.

With starter Kyle Allen expected to make a full recovery and Washington openly shopping for a new QB on the market (or potentially through the draft), it could spell the end of the road for Smith in the nation's capital.

Washington recently re-signed quarterback Tyler Heinicke, who started with Smith out hurt and played well, to a two-year contract. That means it has Allen and Heinicke under guaranteed contracts for next season, potentially paving the way out for Smith.

A buyout seems the most likely option between Smith and Washington, but then the question becomes which team is willing to take a chance on a 36 year old quarterback coming off a life-threatening injury? It's doubtful he'll find a starter's role if he leaves Washington, but much like this year could be identified as a premier backup capable if winning if needed.

Smith finished the season throwing for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 66.7% of his passes. But he missed the final three games of the season with a calf injury on the same leg he nearly lost, although the injuries weren't related.

"Hey, I'm so f****** proud of you, bro," Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady said to Smith after the playoff game. "You're f****** unbelievable, you know that? You're an inspiration to all of us. You're unbelievable. Always here if you need me."

Smith is potentially the greatest quarterback to play for the Utes, leading the team to a 2004 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 19 Pittsburgh. That Utah squad was known as the original "BCS Buster," finishing the season 12-0 and No. 4 in the AP rankings.

He threw for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns to eight interceptions, completing 66.3% of his passes with a quarterback rating of 164.4. He added 1,072 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 3.5 yards per carry.

Smith then parlayed that success into a solid NFL career, playing with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Washington Football Team in 2018.

As of right now, he's thrown for 35,650 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes for 199 touchdowns to 109 interceptions and a career passer rating of 86.9. He's added 2,604 rushing yards (19th all-time by a QB) and 15 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

