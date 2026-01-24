Several former Utah football players set to play for spot in Super Bowl

There's a really good chance either one of the teams in this year's Super Bowl matchup has a former Utah football player rostered.

Seven former Utes are spread throughout the main roster or practice squad of three of the four teams competing in Sunday's conference championship games, which will feature the New England Patriots facing the Denver Broncos (1 p.m. MT, CBS) followed by the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. MT, Fox) to decide the two teams that'll play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi Stadium.

Let's take a look at the Utah alumni vying for a spot in this year's Super Bowl.

Utah Players Rostered On NFL Conference Championship Teams

Garrett Bolles (Denver)

Jonah Elliss (Denver)

Caleb Lohner (Denver)

Karene Reid (Denver)

Kyrese Rowan (Denver)

Connor O'Toole (Seattle)

Miles Battle (New England)

Denver, Also Known As Utah-East

Given the geographical proximity to Salt Lake City and the number of recognizable faces on the roster, it's likely that a lot of Utes fans will be rooting for Denver to beat New England in the AFC title game.

The Broncos franchise has become a hub for former Utah players over the years. All-Pro tackle Garrett Bolles can be attributed as the trendsetter, given he's one of the team's veterans as the No. 76 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Elliss, Lohner and Reid have all be either drafted or signed within the past two years.

Fittingly, Bolles is also one of the Broncos' most important players on either side of the ball. He's arguably the top tackle in the NFL period based on his 90.8 Pro Football Focus grade, which stands as the highest mark among all players at the position, and bookends an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (six) during the regular season. In fact, Denver was the only team sacked fewer than 13 times heading into the postseason, which should bode well for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he attempts to guide the Broncos to their third Super Bowl appearance of the century while making his first career playoff start.

Stidham is starting for an injured Bo Nix after he broke his ankle in Denver's divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Defensively, the Broncos could receive some contributions from Elliss if he ever rotates in at one of the linebacker spots. Elliss recorded three total tackles, including a pair of solos, in the division round.

The AFC championship game will pit Elliss against his brother and Patriots linebacker, Christian Elliss. Now in his fifth year in the league after going undrafted out of Idaho in 2021, Christian has started a career-high 13 games and recorded 94 total tackles for New England this season.

Lohner, a former college basketball standout who transitioned to the gridiron while with the Utes, was elevated to the main roster ahead of last week's 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo, though he didn't log a snap for the Broncos.

Reid, an undrafted free agent who signed with Denver prior to the 2025 regular season, was activated off the injured reserve for the postseason following a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10. The former all-conference linebacker for Utah hasn't played since Nov. 6.

Former Utah Teammates Could Collide In Super Bowl Rematch

There could be a lot of Utes crossover in the Super Bowl if Seattle knocks off Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

The Seahawks have just one Utah alum in Connor O'Toole, a former wide receiver turned defensive end who signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May following a five-year college career. During his time in Salt Lake City, the New Mexico native played alongside several teammates who'd also go on to the NFL, including Reid, Elliss, Lohner and Battle.

Should the Broncos and Seahawks advance and square off in the Super Bowl once again, Santa Clara, California, is going to act as a mini reunion for members of the 2023 Utes defense. Elliss earned All-America honors that season with 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, while O'Toole recorded six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in eight games due to injury. Reid had 67 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Battle, who re-signed with New England as part of the team's practice squad in January after being cut earlier in the season, was also part of that unit that helped Utah reach an 8-5 record in an injury-plagued 2023 campaign for the Utes. The former Ole Miss commit recorded 32 total tackles and an interception in his lone season with Utah, then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Battle appeared in five regular season games with the Patriots, recording three total tackles against the New York Jets on Dec. 28.

O'Toole had one tackle in Seattle's 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, which marked his eighth appearance with the franchise.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS