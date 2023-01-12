Skip to main content
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen

CJ Jacobsen, Utah — Courtesy of CJ Jacobsen.

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
  Author:
  Publish date:

On Thursday, October 13, Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen announced his commitment to the University of Utah. Despite receiving 16 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Arizona State, Arizona, Boise State and BYU, Utah secured the commitment from the No. 2 recruit out of Idaho.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds, Jacobsen has an impressive frame and solid amount athleticism to be a dynamic receiving threat at the college level. He has reliable hands and can make tough catches through contact. Notably, Jacobsen is also a legacy recruit as his father Chad played for Utah in the early 2000's.

A dual-sport athlete, Jacobsen is a talented playmaker who utilizes his athleticism to not only secure the football, but consistently picks up yards after the catch as well. He also can be a go-to receiver in short distance or red zone situations given his size, catch radius, reliable hands and the ability to go up and bring down the football.

With a little bit of development and an adjustment period, Jacobsen should thrive in Utah's offense and could eventually transform into a player similar to Dalton Kincaid. With a similar size and play style, once Jacobsen learns the offense and settles into the college game, he has the potential to be a special player for the Utes.

Notably, Jacobsen will join the program this summer.

