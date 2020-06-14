AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

As athletes return on Monday, teams around the country could be practicing by mid-July

Ryan Kostecka

Another step towards the beginning of the college football season has been taken — and once again it was in the right direction.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is moving forward with plans that could have players around the country taking the practice field in mid-July. 

So while football athletes all around the country are returning to their respective campuses on Monday to resume training, actual fall camps appear to be on track for starting in mid-July — thus giving teams the necessary 6-week camp to prepare for the season.

“Incredible job by our administration, primarily Mark Harlan, our AD, getting the procedures and protocols in place,” Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Our medical staff here is obviously the driving force, making sure we’re doing things the right way. There’s no stone left unturned. They really did lay it all out, but that’s not to say something unforeseen can’t happen, but I think it’s first of all, great to be able to get our guys back on campus in phases. It’s been a great job by the administration outlining this plan and outlining the return to campus. Hopefully, it all goes smoothly.”

However, there has been a massive spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. As many as 14 states have just posted their seven day average high for the entire pandemic this past week. And that includes the three most populous states: Florida, California, Texas, places, obviously, that play a lot of football

With that being said, people are wondering if that outlook is still too optimistic for a mid-July return date.

Utah is much like the other states in the nation, with a rise of positive cases over the past two weeks since the state really began waking up.

“We look forward to reopening our athletics facilities in accordance with the highest standards for health and safety advised by medical experts and in adherence with all state, local and campus guidelines," the University of Utah said in a statement. "A dedicated working group has been working closely with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to finalize a comprehensive plan for how we will manage the return of student-athletes into our facilities and ensure the safest possible experience for them. Details of the plan, and a specific timeline, will be announced later this week.”

Utah officials have laid out specific dates as too when certain athletes can return to campus. The reason being, they're hoping to avoid a mass gathering of everyone at once to promote social distancing still.

The schedule is...

  • In-state student athletes can return June 15th.
  • Out of state student athletes can return June 22nd.
  • All new student athletes can join the program June 28th.
  • Re-evaluation on June 29th

Utah also has a very detailed outline regarding what happens should a player begin to feel ill at any point in time...

  • Evaluation done over the phone with a physician
  • Medication given — but if symptoms of COVID-10 are present, student athlete will be sent for testing and must self-isolate
  • Anyone who has had high-risk exposure must self-isolate until test results are announced
  • For those with high risk exposures, they must quarantine at home for 14 days — OR — they must quarantine at home with tests on the third and fifth day, and if both tests are negative, they can resume team training.

According to SI's Pat Forde, it's still too early to tell if the recent higher number of positive cases will have a major impact on the upcoming season.

"This may or may not impact where college football goes, but it's certainly something university presidents will be keeping an eye on; and also athletic directors as well - because if there's going to be a spike in cases, will there be a corresponding spike in hospitalizations and serious consequences," Forde said. "Those are the stakes that they'll be looking at here as plans continue to firm up to get football actually being played on campus. So a lot of moving parts still. It's early June, check back in early July when we have a better idea where we stand on the football calendar."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking down what former Ute Kyle Kuzma said in Players' Tribune essay

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma penned an essay for the Players' Tribune in which he spoke about the racism he experienced growing up as a biracial child in Flint, Michigan, and how the people need to vote and keep demanding change

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma pens emotional letter on 'The Players Tribune' about racism

Kyle Kuzma, the best basketball player to come from the University of Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, wrote about racism and how now is the time for change

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 supports any form of peaceful protest by its athletes

In a statement made on Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will support any form of peaceful protest made by its athletes.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 22 in 247sports preseason rankings

Still a ways away from the start of the college football season — but all indications is that there will be a season — and Utah checks in at No. 22 in the 247sports preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commitment from 2021 defensive end Viliami Pouha

The Pouha legacy remain intact at Utah as 3-star defensive end Viliami — son of defensive line coach and former Ute, Sione — has announced his commitment to the Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Current/former player react to Utah DC Morgan Scalley news

While the outlook has been mostly positive regarding the support for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are some who have been very outspoken about Scalley's character

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

Isaia Glass is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5'', 245-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially join HS teammate Trey Reynolds at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah DC Morgan Scalley suspended after use of racial slur

In 2013, Utah's Morgan Scalley mistakenly texted a racial slur to a recruit — and he has now been suspended in his role as defensive coordinator pending the results of an investigation

Ryan Kostecka

Where does former Utah RB Zack Moss rank in fantasy football?

Former Utah star Zack Moss was the 10th running back chosen in the 2020 NFL draft — but where will he rank when it comes to fantasy points for rookie running backs?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commit from 2021 offensive lineman Kolinu’u Faaiu

Kolinu'u Faaiu committed to Utah on Wednesday night, becoming the fourth commit of the 2021 class and first offensive lineman. Blessed with strength and athleticism, Faaiu could have a bright future on the field with the Utes.

Ryan Kostecka