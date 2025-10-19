Betting odds, spread for Utah vs. Colorado Week 9 college football game
Coming off its tough loss to its in-state rival, Utah was surprisingly listed as a heavy favorite in the initial betting markets for its upcoming home game against Colorado.
Fresh off a 24-21 loss to BYU, the Utes were tabbed by FanDuel Sportsbook as a 13.5-point favorite over the Buffaloes going into their Week 9 showdown from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
That line was set less than 24 hours after self-inflicted miscues during critical moments hampered Utah in its third consecutive loss to the Cougars.
Despite racking up nearly 500 yards of total offense, the Utes failed to capitalize with points in the red zone on two separate occasions, committed two turnovers and several costly penalties that gave BYU just enough momentum down the stretch of another closely-contested affair between the two schools.
Still, Utah's shaky offensive performance didn't seem to discourage sportsbooks from setting the betting line for Saturday's game in the double-digit range. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that Colorado hasn't beaten Utah in Salt Lake City since 2011; or the Buffaloes' winless record on the road (0-2) to start the 2025 campaign.
Colorado snagged the last laugh over Utah when the two squared off in Boulder last season. The Utes got on the board first but couldn't regain their footing after the Buffaloes tacked on 14 consecutive points in the first quarter. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had three touchdowns, an interception and completed 30-of-41 pass attempts for 340 yards in the 49-24 final.
With Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the NFL, Deion Sanders' program looks much different than when the Utes and Buffaloes last went toe-to-toe. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter has taken the helm under center and is surrounded by Tulsa product Joseph Williams and third-year wideout Omarion Miller on the outside.
Salter and company were idle in Week 8 after pulling off an upset at home over Iowa State the week prior. Salter threw for 255 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown strike to Miller, and the Buffaloes' defense came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-17 win from Folsom Field.
Odds, Spread and Total for Colorado vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -13.5 (-115)
- Colorado: +13.5 (-105)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Colorado, 51%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -550
- BYU: +400
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Utah Betting Stats
Utah
- Against the spread overall: 5-2
- Against the spread as favorite: 5-2
- Against the spread at home: 2-1
- Moneyline: 5-2
- Over-under: 4-3
- Six-game winning streak against Colorado in Salt Lake City
Colorado
- Against the spread overall: 3-3-1
- Against the spread on the road: 0-2
- Against the spread as underdogs: 2-3
- Moneyline: 3-4
- Over-under: 2-5
- Colorado is 6-14 straight up in its last 20 road games
How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.