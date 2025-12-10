Utah O-line snubbed from being recognized as finalist for major award

Utah's offensive line paved the way for a top 10 scoring offense that rushed for the second-most yards on average, in addition to keeping Utes quarterbacks clean throughout the 2025 regular season.

None of that, however, was enough to be recognized as the top front line in college football.

As the finalists for the Joe Moore Award were announced Tuesday, Utah was notably omitted from the list of teams that remained in contention for the nation's best offensive line award. Instead, a voting committee of more than 200 members, including offensive line coaches, former players and select media members, will decide the award's recipient among Oregon, Indiana and Iowa.

The Utes offensive line was excluded from the final vote despite the fact Utah ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 269.8 rushing yards per game during the regular season. Utah was also tied for the lead in yards per carry (6.1), No. 4 in rushing touchdowns (37) and gave up 11 sacks in 12 games, the second-fewest among Big 12 teams.

Only three other teams converted a higher percentage of third down attempts than the Utes, who were 85-for-160 (53.1%) on the season, largely due to their dominant play in the trenches. Utah was No. 2 in the nation in rushing first downs with 168, trailing only Air Force (177) in that category.

A potent rushing attack combined with efficient quarterback play made for one of the most lethal Utah offenses in school history. The Utes averaged over 40 points per game (41.1, No. 6 in the FBS) for just the third time since 1930 and rushed for the second-most yards (3,237) in a single season in program history.

Leading the charge up front for the Utes were a couple of standout tackles in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, both of whom project as first round NFL draft picks according to ESPN's Matt Miller. Per Pro Football Focus, neither tackle gave up a sack while allowing a combined 13 pressures through their first 11 games of the 2025 season.

Fano, the recipient of the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year award, has a chance to take home more hardware as a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense. Fano and Lomu are finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award as well.

The recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12. Iowa center Logan Jones and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald are also finalists for the prestigious award.

