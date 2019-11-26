Bradlee Anae awarded Pac-12's defensive lineman of the week

At this point it's becoming expected more than surprising.

For the fifth time in six weeks, a Utah defensive player has won the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week award.

Utah senior defensive end Bradlee Anae started this run for the Utes back in week 8, and has now won the award for the second time, as announced by the Pac-12 on Monday. It should be noted that the one week the Utes did not win was during their bye week.

Oct 12, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) between plays during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Anae's first Pac-12 award came after his performance against Arizona State, where he also won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week that same week. With this week's honor, Anae has been recognized three times as a Pac-12 player of the week.

Anae, who was a Bednarik Award semifinalist given to the best defensive player in college football, finished the game against Arizona with a season-high seven tackles. He also added his 11th sack of the season, which is tied for fifth in the FBS and second in the Pac-12.

His sack in the second quarter proved to be a big one in Utah history, breaking his tie for second all-time with 28 career sacks now. Hunter Dimick currently holds the school record at 29.5, and with Anae's recent progress, that record seems in reach.

Utah returns to the field on Saturday when it hosts Colorado on Senior Day, with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game on the line.