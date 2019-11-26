utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Bradlee Anae awarded Pac-12's defensive lineman of the week

Ryan Kostecka

At this point it's becoming expected more than surprising.

For the fifth time in six weeks, a Utah defensive player has won the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week award. 

Utah senior defensive end Bradlee Anae started this run for the Utes back in week 8, and has now won the award for the second time, as announced by the Pac-12 on Monday. It should be noted that the one week the Utes did not win was during their bye week.

USATSI_11450086
Oct 12, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) between plays during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Anae's first Pac-12 award came after his performance against Arizona State, where he also won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week that same week. With this week's honor, Anae has been recognized three times as a Pac-12 player of the week. 

Anae, who was a Bednarik Award semifinalist given to the best defensive player in college football, finished the game against Arizona with a season-high seven tackles. He also added his 11th sack of the season, which is tied for fifth in the FBS and second in the Pac-12.

His sack in the second quarter proved to be a big one in Utah history, breaking his tie for second all-time with 28 career sacks now. Hunter Dimick currently holds the school record at 29.5, and with Anae's recent progress, that record seems in reach.

Utah returns to the field on Saturday when it hosts Colorado on Senior Day, with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game on the line.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utes keep rolling through November

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah takes down Arizona 35-7 down in the desert

Preview: No. 7 Utah vs. Arizona

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes should be one step closer to Pac-12 South division crown

Game Preview: No. 7 Utah vs. Arizona

Ryan Kostecka
1 0

Utah refuses to believe in "style points"; won't run up the score on opponents

Utah looks to avoid "Pac-12 After Dark" special

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes travel to Arizona with a lot at stake in race for Pac-12 South division championship

Watch Utah's #HuntleyforHeisman video

Ryan Kostecka
0

Is Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley Heisman worthy? Utes believes he is

Utes ink top-10 recruiting class for men's basketball

Ryan Kostecka
0

Local products Caleb Lohner and Mason Falslev highlight best recruiting class under Krystowiak

Hear what Coach Whittingham had to say postgame against UCLA

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes take care of business against Bruins, now focus on Arizoa

Utah has officially launched the #HuntleyforHeisman campaign

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah QB Tyler Huntley is a dark horse for the Heisman trophy, but does he at least deserve to be invited to NYC?

Brant Kuithe provides support in Utah passing attack

Ryan Kostecka
0

The sophomore tight end has a bright future if he keeps making plays like he did Saturday night

Blackmon and Tafua take home Pac-12 weekly honors

Ryan Kostecka
0

Blackmon awarded defensive player of the week; Tafua earns defensive lineman of the week