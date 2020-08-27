SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Brant Kuithe leads way in PFF all-Pac-12 preseason nominees

Ryan Kostecka

Entering the 2020 college football season this fall, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe was all set to become a household name.

He wasn't named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list, while Oregon's Hunter Kampmoyer, Washington's Cade Otton, Stanford's Tucker Fisk and Arizona's Curtis Hodges were all named. Yet, very few outside of the Pac-12 believe that there is a better tight end in the conference other than Kuithe. 

USATSI_13758150_168386753_lowres

He finished last season by earning all-Pac-12 second team honors — totaling 34 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 102 yards rushing on six attempts and three more scores on the season. Hunter Bryant of Washington, who is now signed with the Detroit Lions, earned first-team honors last year.

He had two major breakout games last season — against UCLA when he caught five passes for 132 yards and a score — and against Colorado when he caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores while adding two rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown. 

"He’s just a tremendous athlete and it’s not anything we scripted differently other than he just happened to shake free more often than he had in the past," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the UCLA game last season. "He has been playing really great football for us all year long, but he’s a tremendous weapon. He’s a tough match-up. ... He’s only a sophomore too."

He's a matchup nightmare for opponents as he's too big for safeties and cornerbacks, yet too athletic for linebackers. Kuithe reminds me of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who like Kuithe really made a name for himself this past season.

“I don’t know if teams really know how to account for him because he can’t be covered by a linebacker and even safeties struggle with him,” Whittingham said. “One of the strengths of Andy (Ludwig, Utah offensive coordinator) is he puts guys in position to maximize their ability and what they do best. He’s certainly done that with Brant Kuithe.”

According to the recently-released PFF preseason all-Pac-12 team, Kuithe was named the first team tight end. PFF had this to say...

"While his size isn’t prototypical for a tight end, Kuithe is incredibly athletic and has route-running chops most guys his size don’t. He’s a weapon in the slot — 47% of his slot targets resulted in a 15-plus-yard play, the highest rate in the FBS."

Joining Kuithe on the first team was linebacker Devin Lloyd, a returning starter and the unquestioned leader of the defense.

lloyd_devin_isu_9_14_19_uuftb19

Lloyd also excels in pass coverage, as he's strong and fast enough to run with tight ends while being able to track down ball carriers in the backfield. He plays with good instincts and fills holes solidly, continuously paying downhill. He needs to get better at shedding blocks and recognizing plays as they develop, but the potential is there for him to be Utah's next great linebacker.

Last season as a sophomore, Lloyd broke out in a big way when he was named to the all-Pac-12 honorable mention team after racking up a team-high 91 tackles for one of the best defenses in the nation.

He started all 14 games at rover linebacker, adding 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, both of which ranked second on the Utes and within the top-10 in the conference.

Wide receivers Britain Covey and Jaylen Dixon were named to the second team, while quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Cole Fotheringham, edge defender Maxs Tupai and Covey as a punt returner were all named to the honorable mention team.

USATSI_11639551_168386753_lowres

Covey redshirted all of last season to recovery from a knee injury suffered in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game against Washington, but now that he's healthy, it appears he's receiving the same status throughout the conference he had prior to the injury.

Covey was Utah’s leading receiver in 2015 and 2018 — he served a two-year LDS church mission in 2016 and 2017 — but he was also an all-Pac-12 return specialist both years.

In 2018, Covey averaged 8.8 yards per punt return and was often so dynamic in tight spaces that he typically made something out of nothing. Covey's return should give in an instant spark to Utah's return game and receiving corps, as his ability to play in the slot or in the backfield are traits Utah's offense could use.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Mason Tufaga sets commitment date

One of the highest recruits on Utah's 2021 board, 4-star linebacker Mason Tufaga is a game-changer in the middle of the defense and will announce his commitment on Aug. 31

Ryan Kostecka

College Football Playoff all in when it comes to the 2020 fall season

The College Football Playoff is moving forward with the 2020 college football season after it announced on Monday its six releasing dates for the upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utes taking a stand for social justice

Following the racial tensions and social injustice upheaval the past few months, former Utes are taking to social media to express their displeasure of what's happening in the country at the moment

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 players are transferring; Are any Utes to follow suit?

When the Pac-12 announced it was cancelling its fall football season, it has let to an exodus of players from the Pac-12 looking to transfer to a conference playing football this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah 2022 prospect Darrius Clemons getting close with the Utes

When high school football got canceled in multiple states throughout the nation, high school prospects began to move throughout the country in search of finding a state/school that was playing this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah moving to next phase of Rice Eccles Stadium renovation

The south endzone at Rice Eccles Stadium is now coming down in order to make room for the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, with the demolition scheduled to be completed in the next five weeks

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia named to 'Preseason SI99'

In what could be one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent memory for Utah, the Utes have made the top 7 for top in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia, an instant game-changer for any program

Ryan Kostecka

Utah ranked No. 22 in 2020 Associated Press preseason poll

Although there will be no season this upcoming fall for the Utes, Utah is still thought highly of throughout the country after being ranked No. 22 in AP preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Francis Bernard making an impression with the Cowboys

After going undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard has been an early star for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp

Ryan Kostecka

CFL shutdown affects a trio of former Utah stars

When the Canadian Football League announced that it was cancelling the entire season on August 17, it meant that three former Utes would be sitting out the upcoming football season

Ryan Kostecka