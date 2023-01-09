BREAKING: Cameron Rising WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

On Monday, January 9, Utah's beloved quarterbacked Cameron Rising announced that he will return for the 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

While certainly exciting, this news may come as a slight surprise to Utah fans since Rising had originally stated back in November that he'd played his final game in Rice Eccles Stadium.

Responding to a direct question in the Stanford post game press conference as to whether or not the game against the Cardinal was his last, Rising originally stated, "I believe so, yes."

However, more than a month later and following the teams second-straight Pac-12 Championship, Rising appears to be focused on not only going for the three-peat, but also raising his draft stock.

In addition to Rising's announcement, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix also recently decided to return for the 2023 season, as did Huskies quarterback Michael Penix a few weeks back.

Rising will return for his senior season with 5,477 yards, 45 passing touchdowns, 897 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. With his return, Rising will also have the opportunity to go down as the greatest Utah QB of all time and 2023 could be another very special season.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes