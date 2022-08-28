Britain Covey fields multiple returns in final preseason game

In the final preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins, former Ute and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey saw a considerable amount of reps on special teams. Doing what he does best, Covey amounted a solid average on several returns.

Fielding two kick returns, Covey recorded 45 yards (22.5 average) against the Miami Dolphins. He also registered two punt returns for 21 yards (10.5 average).

In three preseason games, Covey has amassed a total of 92 kick return yards, tied for 11th in the league.

With the Eagles preseason schedule now complete, the biggest question for Covey is whether or not he's done enough to make the final roster cut that will take place on August 30.

Given what Covey has been able to do during the preseason, on top of suffering a thumb injury early on, there's a good chance that he'll make a practice squad at a minimum.

