Skip to main content
Britain Covey fields multiple returns in final preseason game

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports.

Britain Covey fields multiple returns in final preseason game

In the Eagles final preseason game, Britain Covey saw notable reps on special teams.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the final preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins, former Ute and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey saw a considerable amount of reps on special teams. Doing what he does best, Covey amounted a solid average on several returns.

Fielding two kick returns, Covey recorded 45 yards (22.5 average) against the Miami Dolphins. He also registered two punt returns for 21 yards (10.5 average).

In three preseason games, Covey has amassed a total of 92 kick return yards, tied for 11th in the league. 

With the Eagles preseason schedule now complete, the biggest question for Covey is whether or not he's done enough to make the final roster cut that will take place on August 30. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Given what Covey has been able to do during the preseason, on top of suffering a thumb injury early on, there's a good chance that he'll make a practice squad at a minimum.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd impresses in NFL preseason debut

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes players commemorate fallen teammates running back Ty Jordan (22) and cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) with decals on their helmets before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Ja'Quinden Jackson named recipient of TJAL Memorial Scholarship

By Cole Bagley
Jonah Elliss, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

The Utes DE group is deep and there 'isn't much of a drop off'

By FanNation AllUtes
Cole Bishop, Clark Phillips III, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Cole Bishop is ready to be a primary leader for the Utes defense

By Cole Bagley
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) participates in mini camp at TIAA Bank Field.
Football

Devin Lloyd: 'I'll be ready to go week one'

By Cole Bagley
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 66
Football

At full strength Utah's corners have an 'unfair' amount of talent

By Cole Bagley
Florida Gators helmet on a water jug during the game against LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Football

Why Florida is the biggest game on Utah's schedule

By Cole Bagley
Arizona Cardinals running back TJ Pledger (21) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Football

TJ Pledger released from Arizona Cardinals

By Cole Bagley