Skip to main content
Cam Rising reacts to Caleb William's nails after Pac-12 Championship

Cam Rising reacts to Caleb William's nails after Pac-12 Championship

Cameron Rising was not phased by William's choice of nail polish during the Pac-12 Championship.

Ahead of the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, USC quarterback Caleb Williams decided to yet again paint his nails with an explicit message for his opponent.

Editor s Note: Vulgar Language. A detailed view of the fingernails of Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

Editor s Note: Vulgar Language. A detailed view of the fingernails of Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

Similar to what he did during USC's matchup with Notre Dame the previous week, Williams painted "F--- UTAH" on his nails for the Pac-12 Championship.

Obviously grabbing the attention of the fans and media, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was then asked in the post-game press conference about William's nails and whether or not that impacted him.

“I don’t give a s---. It is what it is, you know? You can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I’m not gonna judge you for whatever you do. But yeah, I hope he liked it.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson also responded with, "Thats cute," in regards to Williams nails.

In addition to the response from two of Utah's star players, the University of Utah Football program also trolled Williams with a photoshopped image of William's nails that implied, "Back to Back Champions."

Click here for the entire Utah player post game press conference.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USATSI_19551045
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream the Pac-12 Championship

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Three keys to a Utah Utes victory: Pac-12 Championship edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19509103
Football

What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) carries the ball for a touchdown the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Football

No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes reclaim No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19509410
Football

What Whittingham said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes