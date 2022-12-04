Cam Rising reacts to Caleb William's nails after Pac-12 Championship

Ahead of the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, USC quarterback Caleb Williams decided to yet again paint his nails with an explicit message for his opponent.

Editor s Note: Vulgar Language. A detailed view of the fingernails of Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Similar to what he did during USC's matchup with Notre Dame the previous week, Williams painted "F--- UTAH" on his nails for the Pac-12 Championship.

Obviously grabbing the attention of the fans and media, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was then asked in the post-game press conference about William's nails and whether or not that impacted him.

“I don’t give a s---. It is what it is, you know? You can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I’m not gonna judge you for whatever you do. But yeah, I hope he liked it.”

Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson also responded with, "Thats cute," in regards to Williams nails.

In addition to the response from two of Utah's star players, the University of Utah Football program also trolled Williams with a photoshopped image of William's nails that implied, "Back to Back Champions."

Click here for the entire Utah player post game press conference.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes