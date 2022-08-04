Cameron Rising's arm is 100% and looks bigger than those new helmets

After what Cameron Rising did last season, leading the team to a 9-2 record, a Pac-12 Championship and nearly a victory in the Rose Bowl, it's hard to believe that his arm really could be looking that much better.

Well, it is, and there were several sources to confirm that on the first day of fall camp.

Back in 2020, Rising suffered a season ending injury in just his first contest as the starter against USC. The result? A severely damaged shoulder and a seat on the bench for the rest of the season. However, in 2021 and after claiming the starting position back from Charlie Brewer, Rising was the spark that helped Utah bring the Pac-12 Trophy to Salt Lake City. According to Rising, he did that without even being 100%.

“It feels like it’s back. Last year, I didn’t feel all the way comfortable throwing the deep ball but this year it definitely feels a lot more comfortable getting the ball down field," Rising said.

Obviously its one thing for someone to say they're 100%, but Rising's comments were also confirmed by one his favorite targets, tight-end Dalton Kincaid.



"He's slinging it a little faster, a little harder," Kincaid said. "I can definitely tell that the arm strength there and there's a lot of confidence."

While it's crazy to imagine that last years performance was achieved without being 100%, it certainly bodes well for Utah's offense and the team as a whole. Looking back at last year, Rising was simply excellent for Utah. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Apparently, all of which was done without being at 100%.

If Utah wants to repeat as Pac-12 Champions and wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, it will start and end with Rising. With a full season now ahead of him under center, Utah very well could be on track for the best season in program history, especially if he really has no weaknesses like Kyle Whittingham said in his presser.

"His performances are outstanding, his film study, there is no weakness in Cam Rising right now. He’s doing everything right. Coming off an outstanding year and we are fortunate to have him on our team," Whittingham explained.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes