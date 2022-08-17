Camp Kyle: Chad Bumphis praises young wide receiver depth, 'These guys are unbelievable'

Coming into fall camp, perhaps the group with the most questions, particularly in terms of depth and contributions outside of their two leaders, the wide receiver room has been busy putting in reps. As camp is now coming to a close, coach Chad Bumphis has been pleased with what he's seen, especially from some of the younger depth in the room.

As we've all come to know, sophomore Money Parks has been making massive strides during fall camp. In addition to catching the attention from his teammates and head coach Kyle Whittingham, Bumphis echoed what everybody has been saying about Parks.

"It's so fun watching Money grow up. That's probably been the most rewarding part for me for this training camp. Last year coming in, you see Money, very, very talented, trying to figure his way out and now Money's grown into a grown man. Doing everything you asked him to do, making plays down the field. Doesn't matter. Whatever we're asking him to do. He's done it...Everything about Money Parks this fall camp has been better…he’s taking it serious…he’s bought into what we’ve asked him to do and it’s showing up on the field." Bumphis said.

Now that Parks is bought in, there's an opportunity for him to fulfill a much needed role amongst the unit. With Britain Covey no longer a member of the program, the wide receivers will be looking for contributions outside of Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis. For now, Parks seems to be in a good spot to stamp his name behind the leaders and make a difference.

As for the freshman, Tao Johnson and Sidney Mbanasor have continued to remain hot topics and Bumphis added even more detail to the hype.

For Johnson, a three-star athlete from Idaho Falls, ID who formerly played quarterback, his athleticism and speed are already nearing an elite level and its allowed him to make big strides, potentially leading to some reps at the slot receiver this fall.

“The one thing you heard constantly coming from summer workouts is how fast and hard he works. He’s a grinder. There’s these [speed] trackers and he’s hitting 21, 22 miles an hour sprinting…so he’s a guy who can really go," Bumphis said.

"Everyday he plays a position and he's getting better. I try to give him as many reps as I can, just moving him around letting him get comfortable," he added.

As for Mbanasor, he's already had his athleticism on full display after a viral Tik Tok that showed him mossing a defender. According to coach Bumphis, that freakish athleticism is exactly what he brings to the table.

"Sidney is just, I mean, he's freakishly athletic," Bumphis said. "You talk about the size, 6-foot-6, 210, 215 (pounds) and he can bend and run. Obviously with that length, his catch radius is crazy and he's got really good hands. Like I said, they have really bought in..."

So while there have been concerns about the wide receivers going into this season, coach Bumphis offered some inspiring words and the group is really coming along. Nearing the end of camp, fans should be confident in several areas in terms of the position room. One, Devaughn Vele is going to have a massive year, and alongside Enis, they will lead the room. Two, Parks has come a long way and should step in behind those two in terms of contributions. And finally, these young freshman are immensely talented and will see a good amount of reps this season.

"I think we did a really good job with these freshman, but not just my position, all over. These guys are unbelievable. They worked their tails off...like I said, they have really bought in and leaning a lot on those seniors in that room, those upperclassmen. Devaughn being a sophomore, but being somebody who's played and been around a lot, they lean on those guys. I can't say enough about the senior leadership in that room between Solo, Vele and JD, they make my job easier because you can go to those guys with any questions you have for me, and they get an answer. So they've done a good job of bringing those young guys along because again, as we know, those are some guys that we are dependent on helping us this year," Bumphis said.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes