It appears that last weekend was much more important to Clark Phillips III than anyone from Utah realized. Phillips, who was verbally committed to Ohio State, took his final official visit to Salt Lake City this past weekend and it appeared to be a big one.

Come Thursday during the second day of the early signing period, Phillips announced in front of his high school that he would be attending the University of Utah, spurning the Buckeyes in the process. Phillips' commitment was a big one, as the four-star prospect immediately becomes Utah's highest-rated defensive recruit in program history, the team's official twitter profile made sure people knew that.

While Phillips is listed as a cornerback on Utah's new website, there's no doubt that he could see time on both sides of the ball due to his impressive yards-after-catch ability he showcased in high school.

But it's widely regarded that Phillips will play defense for the Utes and stay there, even challenging for a starting spot considering the Utes are losing safeties Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess and cornerback Jaylon Johnson this season.

"He can come into Utah and steady the interior of their pass defense, as well as provide a boost in the return game, both punt and kick" said John Garcia Jr., Director of SI All American.