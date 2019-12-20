Utah
Phillips III signs with Utah over Ohio State

Ryan Kostecka

It appears that last weekend was much more important to Clark Phillips III than anyone from Utah realized. Phillips, who was verbally committed to Ohio State, took his final official visit to Salt Lake City this past weekend and it appeared to be a big one.

Come Thursday during the second day of the early signing period, Phillips announced in front of his high school that he would be attending the University of Utah, spurning the Buckeyes in the process. Phillips' commitment was a big one, as the four-star prospect immediately becomes Utah's highest-rated defensive recruit in program history, the team's official twitter profile made sure people knew that.

While Phillips is listed as a cornerback on Utah's new website, there's no doubt that he could see time on both sides of the ball due to his impressive yards-after-catch ability he showcased in high school.

But it's widely regarded that Phillips will play defense for the Utes and stay there, even challenging for a starting spot considering the Utes are losing safeties Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess and cornerback Jaylon Johnson this season.

"He can come into Utah and steady the interior of their pass defense, as well as provide a boost in the return game, both punt and kick" said John Garcia Jr., Director of SI All American.

Video: Recap of Utah's 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen had 25 points in leading Utah to a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday night; the Utes' first win against a top-25 team in three years

Utah shocks the nation with 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen dropped a game-high 25 points in Utah's "neutral court" win over Kentucky; its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016

Video: Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth high on Utah's incoming class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has ended the first day of the early signing period with the Pac-12's No. 9 ranked recruiting class

Video: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham discusses the 2020 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah finishes the first day of the early signing period with the country's No. 50 ranked class; No. 9 in the Pac-12

Utah's National Signing Day: Livestream with updates all day

Ryan Kostecka

Here's the place for all of Utah's National Signing Day's information

Jaylon Johnson opts out of Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah will be without its best cornerback Jalyon Johnson when it faces Texas on New Year's Eve in the Alamo Bowl

Utah dominates the all-Pac-12 conference team

Ryan Kostecka

Eight Utes named to the all-Pac-12 first team despite coming up short in the conference championship game

Two Utes expected to miss upcoming Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

When Utah travels to the South to face Texas in the Alamo Bowl, it will do so without two of its primary players in the secondary.

Video: Watch future Utah Ute Alex Harrison's Commitment

Ryan Kostecka

Future Utah offensive lineman Alex Harrison commits to the Utes on Thursday

Utah lands grad transfer Jake Bentley from South Carolina

Ryan Kostecka

With Tyler Huntley graduating, Utah's quarterback battle just got a lot more interesting with the addition of Jake Bentley