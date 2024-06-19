CBS Sports analyst would be "shocked" if Utah doesn't end up in SEC or Big Ten
The Utah Utes are heading to the Big 12 conference this year, but don't get too comfortable because significant changes might be right around the corner. From teams packing into consolidated leagues to a shift in television contracts, the college football landscape is about to look like the Wild West.
Former coach turned analyst Rick Neuheisel believes we're going to see this play out in Utah's favor over the next six years with the opportunity of joining a premium conference when the dust settles. He addressed the issue of future realignment efforts on his radio show last week.
"I will be shocked if (Utah) is not in the SEC or the Big Ten by the next go-around, by 2030, because people are going to say, 'We need that team in our league,''' Neuheisel said.
Utah will be looking to grow over the next few years in the Big 12, which could translate into being part of the 12-team College Football Playoff. After 13 years of Pac-12 competition, they'll be at the top in a two-or-three team race.
The Utes were forced to deal with the fallout after a majority of the Pac-12 schools left for better opportunities. Any of the Big 12 schools would jump over to the Big Ten or SEC overnight. The difference in the revenue share is enough to not even think twice about another option.
"We know what Kyle Whittingham can do," Neuheisel added. "There is no Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12. The home field at Rice-Eccles is as valuable as anywhere else in the Big 12. To me, Utah is the team to really watch."
Neuheisel understands the marketability of the Utes with Whittingham calling the shots. But it's the consistent approach that sets them apart from others. "The formula is almost always the same," Neuheisel said. "You win with defense, and you try to be as productive as you can on offense."
Utah opens the 2024 season with Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Aug 30.