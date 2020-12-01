SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Clarity Gained Regarding Former Utah QB Jason Shelley And Utah State

Ryan Kostecka

When news broke on Nov. 15 that Jason Shelley's time at Utah State had come to a quick and abrupt end, the decision was met with many concerns and questions regarding what happened.

As rumors swirled regarding why Shelley was no longer from the program — from a violation of team rules to breaking the law — nobody except Utah State interim head coach Frank Maile and Shelley knew why.

Nov 16, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jason Shelley (15) celebrates after throwing the touchdown pass against UCLA in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports

Just over two weeks since that shocking information, Maile elaborated on the situation during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

“Jason did nothing illegal,” Maile told reporters. “He is a great young man. His dismissal was 100 percent my decision and not due to any misconduct or violation of institutional policies or rules.”

Shelley's mom Janine had been his biggest advocate regarding his dismissal, tweeting out support for her son and alluding to reasons as to why he may have been let go when the news first broke.

It had been a tough season for Utah State and Shelley before he was dismissed.

One week prior to Shelley being let go, the head coach Gary Anderson was fired from the program. The Aggies were then 0-4 and without their original head coach and starting quarterback moving forward. 

He started in all four of his games this season for the Aggies, completing 51-of-99 passes for 420 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Through his two years with the Utes, Shelley — who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 200-pounds — finished with 1,428 yards of total offense for the Utes, including 1,205 passing yards in 19 games.

But he's best known in Utah circles for leading the team to a come-from-behind win over hated-rival BYU two years ago.

It was on a Saturday night in late November when Utah, the No. 17 ranked team in the nation, found itself trailing hated-rival BYU 27-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Shelley, who had replaced injured starter Tyler Huntley two games prior, had brought Utah back and now held a 28-27 advantage with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With the ball on BYU's 33-yard line on 1st-and-10, Shelley faked a handoff to Zack Moss, ran right and broke three tackles en route to the endzone and the win.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah LB Devin Lloyd Named Semifinalist For Butkus Award

Utah's defense has gone through its fair share of growing pains this season after losing nine starters to the NFL, but a lot of reasons for their success has been because of the play of linebacker Devin Lloyd

Ryan Kostecka

Game Preview: Utah Looking For First Win Of Season Against Oregon State

Still searching for its first win of the season, Utah will play in its final home of the year when it hosts Jermar Jefferson and Oregon State for a #Pac12AfterDark special on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Has One Week To Fix Turnover Issues Plaguing Team

Through two games this season, Utah has nine turnovers and is losing that battle by four overall. With Oregon State coming to town this weekend, the Utes must diagnose the problem and fix it immediately

Ryan Kostecka

Why Did Utah Collapse In The Second Half And Blow A 21-Point Lead?

Following a 'Jekyll and Hyde' performance in its 24-21 loss to Washington on Saturday night, Utah has some major questions that need to be answered — and it's unknown if that'll happen this season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Blows Massive Halftime Lead In 24-21 Loss To Washington

After getting off to a much better start and leading 21-0 at the break, the Utah offense forgot to come out for the final 30 minutes as they were shut out en route to a 24-21 loss to Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Washington Livestream — Kickoff at 5:44 p.m. MT on ABC

Utah will be searching for its first win of the season while Washington looks to stay undefeated and on top in the Pac-12 north. Four of the past five meetings have been decided by one score or fewer

Ryan Kostecka

THREE THINGS: Utah Must Produce In The Trenches On Both Sides

The biggest thing for Utah entering Week 2 has to be about establishing its power in the trenches. If the Utes loses on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, it will be a long night against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Key Matchup: Utah Pass Offense vs. Washington Pass Defense

In order to secure its first win, Utah must find a way to get Bryan Thompson, Brant Kuithe and co. more involved. Only issue, the Utes will be going up against Washington, the top secondary in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Washington: Everything You Need To Know

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Needs Better From Umana And Ford Against Washington

Utah's offense has the potential to be dangerous, but only if quarterback Jake Bentley is given enough time to throw to his talented pass-catchers. That's on all-Pac-12 players Orlando Umana and Nick Ford

Ryan Kostecka