Coaches poll: Utah climbs into top 25 following Week 2 win
Consecutive wire-to-wire victories to start the 2025 college football season have earned Utah a spot in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll's top 25 rankings.
Less than 24 hours removed from a blowout victory over Cal Poly, the Utes checked in as the No. 21-ranked team in the country in the most recent coaches poll released Sunday.
Utah, after cruising to a 63-9 win over the Mustangs, received 270 points from the randomly-selected group of coaches on the poll's panel, placing the Utes in between No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 22 Michigan.
Along with the Utes and Red Raiders, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 24 Arizona State and No. 25 BYU represented the Big 12 in the latest coaches poll, while TCU, Baylor and Kansas were shy of cracking the top 25 but still received votes.
The Sun Devils, previously at No. 10, suffered the biggest drop of any team in the poll following their 24-20 loss on the road to a Mississippi State team which entered the season coming off a 2-10 campaign in 2024.
Utah entered Week 2 on the outside of the coaches' top 25 despite a convincing win over UCLA in its season opener from the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30, in which Kyle Whittingham's squad rolled to a 43-10 victory and subsequently received enough votes in the ensuing Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Utes followed up with another dominant performance on both sides of the ball in their home opener, capitalizing on all five of their redzone trips with touchdowns on offense in addition to holding the Mustangs to below 4.0 yards per play while forcing a pair of turnovers defensively. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was efficient through the air once again as he tossed a career-high three touchdown passes and completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts (73.9% completion percentage) before checking out in the third quarter with his team leading 42-6.
As Utah prepares to head out to Laramie, Wyoming, for a Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys (Saturday, 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. MT), here's a look at where the Utes stand among the rest of the top teams in the country.
Coaches Poll Top 25 (post-Week 2)
- Ohio State (2-0) [62 first-place votes]
- Penn State (2-0) [4]
- Georgia (2-0)
- LSU (2-0) [1]
- Oregon (2-0)
- Miami (2-0)
- Texas (1-1)
- Notre Dame (0-1)
- Illinois (2-0)
- South Carolina (2-0)
- Clemson (1-1)
- Florida State (2-0)
- Ole Miss (2-0)
- Iowa State (3-0)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- Oklahoma (2-0)
- Texas A&M (2-0)
- Alabama (1-1)
- Indiana (2-0)
- Texas Tech (2-0)
- Utah (2-0)
- Michigan (1-1)
- South Florida (2-0)
- Arizona State (1-1)
- BYU (2-0)
Schools Dropped Out
No. 15 Florida; No. 16 SMU
Others Receiving Votes
Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1;