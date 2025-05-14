College football betting odds: How many games will Utah Utes win in 2025?
Sportsbooks around the country expect the Utah football program to have a bounce-back season in 2025.
Coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the Utes have been in rebuild mode over the past few months — 30 scholarship players transferred out between the spring and winter transfer portal windows, including 27 who earned starts for last season's 5-7 squad.
Inconsistencies at quarterback certainly didn't help the Utes' struggles last season — they ranked No. 102 in the country in scoring — but new offensive coordinator Jason Beck has brought his stud signal caller with him from New Mexico to turn around Utah's offense. Devon Dampier arrives in Salt Lake City after leading the Mountain West with 3,934 total yards of offense in 2024.
Only time will tell how Kyle Whittingham's offseason moves pan out for his Utes. On paper, it appears Utah is slated to win more games than it did in year one as a member of the Big 12.
How many games will Utah win in 2025?
FanDuel Sportsbook, which has already established betting markets for the upcoming college football season, has the Utes' win total set for 7.5 wins. Utah has -138 odds to exceed that total and +108 odds to finish with less than 7.5 victories in 2025.
BetMGM Sportsbook also has Utah's win total set at 7.5 wins, with -105 odds to go over and -115 to go under.
While the portal has shifted the landscape over the course of the offseason, a couple of reputable outlets have predicted the Utes to win more than they're projected to in the sportsbooks. CBS Sports in March picked the Utes' win total to hit the over; 247Sports similarly projected Utah to go 9-3 (6-3 in Big 12 play) in its projections from February.
Where is Utah projected to finish in the Big 12?
Utah has +650 odds to win the Big 12 conference according to FanDuel, which is tied for the second-best odds with Kansas State. Texas Tech (+600) and Arizona State (+600) are tied with the best odds to win the league in 2025.
In 247Sports' projections of the Big 12 standings, the Utes are expected to finish in a tie for second behind the Sun Devils and Wildcats.
What is Utah's national championship odds?
The Utes are among a handful of FBS teams listed at +15000 odds to win the 2026 College Football Playoff, along with Illinois, Iowa, BYU, Baylor and Washington. Texas and Ohio State (+600) lead the country with the best odds to win the national championship next season, followed by Georgia (+700), Oregon (+800) and Penn State (+800).
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.