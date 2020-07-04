Crucial Utah 2021 prospect Jabez Tinae set to announce decision on Sunday

This is a recruiting win that Utah really wants.

Jabez Tinae, a four-star wide receiver out of Washington, is set to announce his college decision on Sunday evening. Tinae has yet to officially narrow down his final schools but national pundits expect it to be a three-team race for his services.

Right now, the hometown Huskies are the favorite to land Tinae, especially considering his high school quarterback Sam Huard is also heading to Washington. But there were major talks a month or two ago that Washington State and Utah had made up a lot of ground in his recruitment.

A few things Utah has going for itself is the fact that it offered Tinae back in June of 2018 — being one of the first schools to do so. Washington only really jumped into the mix when it offered in February of this year, so the Utes have the leg up in that regard.

Also, Utah did just receive a commitment from three-star wide receive Deamikkio Nathan on Wednesday. But that's not expected to have any real determining factor on Tinae's decision.

Utah's lack of wide receivers and inexperience at the position could provide some drama as the Utes are in desperate need of more receivers and Tinae could easily be the cream of the crop. He would be Utah's top prospect in the 2021 class if the Utes are able to secure his commitment.

JABEZ TINAE

*4-star, Wide Receiver

*6-foot-1, 187-pounds

*Kennedy Catholic HS — Burien, WA

Jabez Tinae is a future Power-5 receiver who projects as an almost immediate impact player at the collegiate level.

He's technically sound as a receiver who's very crisp and sharp on his routes and displays a lot of ease getting in and out of his breaks on routes.

Already blessed with great size, there's reason to expect that he will grow a bit taller and fill out his frame to become a dynamic deep ball threat — he already showcases great body control and adjusts well to any pass in the air. Although he doesn't have the best top-end speed, he has the ability to get open with relative ease and uses his body well to box out smaller defenders.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball