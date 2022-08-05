Dalton Kincaid: The Utes are in 'attack mode' as they look to build off of last season

Coming off of one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Utes face a unique challenge. As the reigning Pac-12 Champions, they now wear a massive target on their back and have the option to sink or swim. With that in mind and according to veteran tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Utes are in attack mode as they look to build off last season and remain on top.

"You can either go into defense mode or attack mode and we’re focusing on attack mode," Kincaid said. "It’s hard to maintain the top but we are up for the challenge."

A critical aspect of their quest to repeat as Pac-12 Champions, the Utes will have to rely on their established chemistry as they return a majority of their offensive weapons from the 2021 season. With guys like Cameron Rising, Brant Kuithe, Tavion Thomas and a majority of the offensive line who were a big part of last years success, Kincaid is confident that they can go even further in 2022.

"Just knowing that chemistry is there from last year and just being able to build on it in the off-season, knowing that its just continuing to go and grow during fall camp, its exciting," Kincaid said.

"The easy answer is Cam [Rising]," He continued. "You guys saw what he did as soon as he was running the offense and then just went on a roll. That, and the O-block. We've got to give credit to the O-block. We go as they go."

Speaking of Rising, the talented quarterback was of course a hot topic in day one of fall camp, specifically his arm strength and how he's just now reached 100%. Based off last season, if Rising truly is now at 100%, the sky is the limit for this Utah offense and its something that Kincaid has taken notice of.

"He's slinging it a little faster, a little harder," Kincaid said. "I can definitely tell that the arm strength there and there's a lot of confidence."

Overall, Kincaid is right. As the reigning Pac-12 Champions, there's no reason for the Utes to just sit back and defend. With the amount of weapons they have on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense, they've got to go out and attack teams. There will be no mercy from any team, but especially against programs like Oregon, USC and UCLA who are very much in the discussion to dethrone the Utes.

So with their arsenal of experienced weapons and the leadership of Rising, Utah has got to be relentless each and every down on a weekly basis to maintain their title as Pac-12 Champions.

