Devaughn Vele is living up to the hype for the Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

After all the preseason hype, wide receiver Devaughn Vele is delivering for the Utes.
As Ute fans know, the most talked about player during Utah's spring camp was wide receiver Devaughn Vele. Not only were the coaches extremely high on him, but he demonstrated his skillset throughout spring camp and caught the attention of the media with jaw dropping plays.

Now midway through the season, and after somewhat of a slow start, Vele is living up to all of that hype.

Through seven games this season, Vele has recorded 32 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns to lead all wide receivers. Additionally, Vele has also added 176 yards on 14 attempts as the Utes primary punt returner.

Comparing that to his 2021 stats, through 14 contests Vele only recorded 23 receptions for 389 yards and a single touchdown in twice as many appearances. 

So whats been the difference been for Vele? For starters, there are more receptions to go around this season. In addition to the departure of Britain Covey, Theo Howard and Cole Fotheringham, the Utes also lost Brant Kuithe for the season to an ACL injury. However, just because there are more reps, doesn't mean Vele has gotten them by default.

After an impressive spring camp, Vele has showed just how far he's come these last few seasons and is earning every single pass he's getting. Not only does he have natural talent and size, but he's reliable, tough and has proven to be a major playmaker for Rising.

Take a look at this TD pass against USC for example. After running his route to perfection, Vele forces two Trojan defenders to run into each other, makes the catch and then powers his way into the end zone for the score just before halftime. 

Thats exactly what you need in a receiver. Perfect routes, composure, athleticism, power and determination.

So while Dalton Kincaid remains Cameron Risings favorite target and rightly so, Vele is the number one wide receiver for a reason and just might be the most talented the Utes have had at that position in recent years.

If he can continue producing at the same level through these last five games, not only will he help give the Utes a much needed boost offensively, but he just might close in on nearly 800 yards and several more touchdowns.

Simply put, Vele is critical component of Utah's offense and is living up to all the preseason hype.

