Do the Utes stay or do they go? Weighing the options of staying in the Pac-12 or moving on to the Big 12

Since USC and UCLA defected from the Pac-12 last week, rumors have been circulating by the minute as to what the future might hold for the rest of the conference. While a number of options have been suggested, and several have been rumored to be in early discussions, the two that seem to be the most likely are either to remain in the Pac-12 and possibly participate in a "loose partnership" with the ACC, or, join an expanding Big 12 with several other Pac-12 programs.

Stay in the Pac-12

According to a report by CBS Sports, the Pac-12 and ACC have engaged in "loose partnership" discussions in an attempt to boost the value of their existing media contracts.

Reportedly proposed by the ACC, and in response to the defection of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, which has seemingly flipped the collegiate world upside down, the motivation for the proposal seems to be somewhat of a survival tactic as the Pac-12 is scrambling to maintain their conference.

The proposal would reportedly include some regular season inter-conference matchup's, and a "championship" game in Las Vegas. This could prove to be a lifeline for the Pac-12 as their contract with Fox expires in 2024 and is unlikely to be renewed.

Positives:

The remaining Pac-12 members could stay together, potentially add a few more teams (Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, or SMU), and increase the value of their media contracts.

Presents ACC matchup's in both football and basketball, adding significant competition against some of the nations top programs.

Allows the Pac-12 and ACC to compete with the Big 12, Big 10 and SEC, rather than allow those conferences to poach their programs and wind up ceasing to exist.

Pioneers a new format, allowing for more inter-conference matchup's and a potential "Championship in Las Vegas" that somewhat "expands" the playoff and could increase the chances of making the playoff by winning.

Negatives:

The geography is an absolute nightmare.

It could be tough to determine how many inter-conference matchup's would be included in a schedule, especially football where there are only 12 games.

The "Championship in Las Vegas" could impact the value of the individual conference championships.

Losing in the "Championship in Las Vegas" could negatively impact a playoff berth.

This partnership would still likely be less valued compared to the SEC and Big 10.

Overall this certainly is a strange option but it has its value. Obviously the Pac-12 knows that something drastic has to be done in order to save the conference and to be fair, this is a pretty impressive and valuable proposition.

Orchestrating a "loose partnership" with ACC would certainly provide some incredible matchup's for both football and basketball as the Utes could face programs like Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke and UNC. Not only would this help in terms of viewership, but it could also help in terms of recruiting, development, and would provide an opportunity to secure some valuable wins for post season consideration.

The biggest potential issue however is sustainability. Is this really something a majority of the programs from both conferences are interested in, rather than joining other, stronger conferences? What if Clemson and Miami are absorbed by the ACC? Or Oregon and Washington get a call from the Big 10? Its fairly risky to pursue something like this rather than just stick to a conference.

Join the Big 12

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 is supposedly considering the addition of up to six Pac-12 teams as realignment possibilities and discussions continue to heat up.

While Utah, Arizona, ASU and Colorado were reported to have been in discussions with the Big 12 on Tuesday, two more programs have supposedly entered the conversation (likely Oregon and Washington).

Positives:

Despite the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is an impressive conference, and is only getting better with their 2023 additions (Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU).

Of the 12 schools that will make up the Big 12 in 2023, two finished in the NCAA Football AP top five in 2021-22 (No. 4 Cincinnati, No. 5 Baylor) while three others graced the top 25 (No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Houston and No. 19 BYU). Additionally, while Kansas claimed the 2022 National Championship, four other schools finished in the NCAA Basketball coaches poll final top 25 in 2021-22 (No. 7 Houston, No. 9 Baylor, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 23 Iowa State)

Stability in an expanding conference.

Be part of a top three conference.

Utah could compete in football right away and develop in basketball.

Football and basketball recruiting would likely improve.

Negatives:

While not as bad as the ACC, geography would still be a challenge.

Olympic sports would suffer.

Extended travel for minor sports.

Overall, a move to the Big 12 might be the most preferable of the options that have been presented. If the six other Pac-12 schools are invited to join and accept the invitation, what would be the point of staying in the Pac-12? Losing Oregon and Washington would leave the conference without a pulse and would put the Utes in a difficult situation.

Even if Oregon or Washington decided not to join the conference, or if an invitation was not extended, their departure appears to be inevitable. So why not join a conference that would significantly improve competition, provide stability, and present the Utes with an opportunity to continue their winning ways amongst an impressive conference.

