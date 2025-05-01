Does Utah have the best offensive line in the Big 12?
Perhaps overlooked by the addition of several new skill position players is the fact that the Utah Utes return all five starters on the offensive line this fall as they look to bounce back from a rough inaugural season in the Big 12.
That cohesiveness and experience can be huge as the Utes transition to new coordinator Jason Beck’s scheme that will be run by transfer Devon Dampier, a dual-threat quarterback who followed his OC from New Mexico to the Utes.
Dampier threw for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 more scores last season. He was sacked only five times, partially a byproduct of his scrambling ability. Having experienced linemen up front is sure to help both in the passing and running game.
The returning O-line starters are redshirt sophomore left tackle Caleb Lomu; redshirt senior left guard Tanoa Togiai; redshirt senior center Jaren Kump; redshirt senior right guard Michael Mokofisi and junior right tackle Spencer Fano. Three of the five are from Utah.
Kump, who’s from Riverton, is the most experienced of the five. He started all 12 games last year and has started 29 of 47 career games played. He has started at all five line positions during his career.
Fano, of Spanish Fork, has started 24 of 25 career games played, including 13 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle. He was named second team All-American by the Associated Press and first team All-Big 12 by the AP and the coaches, among other honors.
Mokofisi, from Woods Cross, started the first seven games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023, when he started all 13 games. He’s started 33 of 37 career games played.
Togiai, who’s from Rigby, Idaho, started 10 games at left guard last season before suffering a season-ending injury. He arrived at Utah as a defensive lineman before making the switch to offense.
Lomu, who’s from Gilbert, Ariz., started at the critical left tackle spot in all 12 games last season and was named a Midseason Freshman All-American by the Athletic. He played in three games in 2023.
The key backups are redshirt junior Keith Olson and junior Solatoa Moea’i.
Olson played in all 12 games and made his first two college starts, at left guard after Togiai was injured. Moea’i played in all 12 games in 2024 and started the last three at right guard.