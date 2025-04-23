Transfer QB Devon Dampier has Utah fans excited for a rebirth on offense
Devon Dampier is poised to help lead Utah out of a two-season offensive malaise, a dual-threat transfer from New Mexico who is helping to reshape the identity and culture of the Utes.
Fans got their first look at Dampier in the 22 Forever spring game, when he broke an 18-yard run on the first play and finished the day completing 14 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Dampier followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico. He’s been jelling with his teammates on and off the field, and is so well-versed in Beck’s scheme that coach Kyle Whittingham likens him to being another coach on the field.
Because of the way he scrambles and throws long passes, Dampier is expected to make it a long day for opposing defensive coordinators.
Dampier had a breakout season as a sophomore at New Mexico last fall. He led one of the most productive FBS offenses by passing for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,166 yards and 19 TDs.
The junior from Phoenix, of course, picks up where the Cam Rising Era left off, in an injury-marred 2024 season that saw the Utes struggle to a 5-7 finish in their first season in the Big 12, including a 2-7 league mark.
While Dampier is set as the projected starter, Whittingham said there’s a good battle for the No. 2 spot between Byrd Ficklin and Isaac Wilson that will continue through summer workouts and fall camp.
Wilson, who’s from Draper, played in nine games as a true freshman, with seven starts, before being hurt in the penultimate game. He completed 127 of 225 passes (56.4%) for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Ficklin is a three-star recruit from Muskogee, Okla. Whittingham said Ficklin has put on “15 pounds of good weight.”