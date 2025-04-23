All Utes

Transfer QB Devon Dampier has Utah fans excited for a rebirth on offense

An inside look at Utah's quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season

Bernie Wilson

Utah Utes transfer quarterback Devon Dampier.
Utah Utes transfer quarterback Devon Dampier. / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

Devon Dampier is poised to help lead Utah out of a two-season offensive malaise, a dual-threat transfer from New Mexico who is helping to reshape the identity and culture of the Utes.

Fans got their first look at Dampier in the 22 Forever spring game, when he broke an 18-yard run on the first play and finished the day completing 14 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Dampier followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico. He’s been jelling with his teammates on and off the field, and is so well-versed in Beck’s scheme that coach Kyle Whittingham likens him to being another coach on the field. 

Because of the way he scrambles and throws long passes, Dampier is expected to make it a long day for opposing defensive coordinators.

Utah Utes transfer quarterback Devon Dampier (4).
Utah Utes transfer quarterback Devon Dampier (4). / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dampier had a breakout season as a sophomore at New Mexico last fall. He led one of the most productive FBS offenses by passing for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,166 yards and 19 TDs. 

The junior from Phoenix, of course, picks up where the Cam Rising Era left off, in an injury-marred 2024 season that saw the Utes struggle to a 5-7 finish in their first season in the Big 12, including a 2-7 league mark.

While Dampier is set as the projected starter, Whittingham said there’s a good battle for the No. 2 spot between Byrd Ficklin and Isaac Wilson that will continue through summer workouts and fall camp.

Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11).
Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11). / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilson, who’s from Draper, played in nine games as a true freshman, with seven starts, before being hurt in the penultimate game. He completed 127 of 225 passes (56.4%) for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

Ficklin is a three-star recruit from Muskogee, Okla. Whittingham said Ficklin has put on “15 pounds of good weight.”

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football