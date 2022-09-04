Down to the wire, Florida Gators upset No. 7 Utah Utes in thriller

In a closely contested thriller between the reigning Pac-12 Champions Utah Utes and the highly touted Florida Gators of the SEC, the outcome was decided in the final minute of the contest.

After trading scores late in the game, Anthony Richardson and the Gators proved to be too much as the Florida defense intercepted Rising in the end zone, upsetting No. 7 Utah with a 29-26 victory.

First Half

Deep in Utah territory, all seemed to be going well for the Gators on their first drive until Montrell Johnson Jr. fumbled near the Utah 28 yard line. While it was originally forced by defensive end Jonah Elliss, senior safety RJ Hubert scooped it up and returned it 47 yards all the way down to the Florida 25.

After several passing plays, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising then connected with tight end Brant Kuithe on a 7 yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.

With more than 11 minutes remaining in the first, Utah took an early 7-0 lead.

Following Utah's touchdown and a few changes in possession, Anthony Richardson and the the Florida offense constructed an impressive scoring drive of their own, taking the ball 63 yards for six points, which was capped off with a 2 yard rush from Richardson himself.

While the Utes would respond with back-to-back field goals and lead 13-7 late in the second quarter, Richardson showed how deadly he can be with his legs. Capping off a 79 yard drive in just a minute and 30 seconds, Richardson escaped and easily found his way into the end zone on a 45 yard rush for six points.

After the touchdown, Florida would lead Utah 14-13 into the locker room.

Second Half

Into the second half, Utah emerged strong but was stopped on fourth and goal just inches shy of the goal line. But after a failed Florida drive, the Utes would storm back down the field and finally find the end zone for the first time since the first quarter on a 7 yard rush by Micah Bernard.

However, that score wouldn't go unanswered as Richardson continued to shine, and not only orchestrated a go-ahead scoring drive, but arguably the most dazzling play of the game.

What should've been a sack during a two-point conversion attempt, Richardson elevated, ball faked, and spun to avoid two Utah defenders. He then found a receiver wide open in the end zone for two points and the Gators led 22-19.

Following an answer by Utah, and trailing 26-22, Richardson was all offense and commanded a 75 yard scoring drive with another touchdown of his own to give Florida a slight 29-26 advantage.

This would ultimately determine the game after the defense intercepted Rising in the end zone, effectively sealing the game in favor of the Gators.

This story will be updated.

