Every Utah football player drafted under Morgan Scalley

The group of Utah football players in the NFL is set to expand in just over a week.

Offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu are poised to hear their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Dallen Bentley and Lander Barton could potentially get picked at some point during the three-daylong event set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

In addition to the tight ends, offensive linemen, running backs and wide receivers who came through Utah's doors, the newest Utes in the NFL will join a club that consists of several players first-year head coach Morgan Scalley had a hand in developing during his time as either a safeties coach (2008-2016) or defensive coordinator (2016-2025).

Scalley has mentored 24 NFL draft picks since 2008, including 16 defensive backs and a combined eight linebackers and defensive linemen. Utah has had 17 defensive players drafted since Scalley's first season as a defensive coordinator, plus another seven during his time as a positional coach.

Here's a quick look at the Utah players Scalley helped tutor on their way to becoming an NFL draft pick, broken down by round. The list does not include offensive players, since Scalley coached on the defensive side of the ball before being named the Utes head coach in late 2025.

First Rounders

LB Devin Lloyd (2022) : Highest-drafted linebacker in school history (No. 27 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars) after earning consensus All-American honors in 2021

Second Rounders

S Cole Bishop (2024) : Drafted No. 60 overall by the Buffalo Bills after playing 35 games, including 29 starts, in three-year collegiate career

: Drafted No. 60 overall by the Buffalo Bills after playing 35 games, including 29 starts, in three-year collegiate career CB Jaylon Johnson (2020) : Selected with the No. 50 overall pick by the Chicago Bears following All-America honors in 2019

: Selected with the No. 50 overall pick by the Chicago Bears following All-America honors in 2019 S Marquise Blair (2019) : Drafted No. 47 overall by the Seattle Seahawks after earning second-team all-conference honors in 2018

: Drafted No. 47 overall by the Seattle Seahawks after earning second-team all-conference honors in 2018 S Marcus Williams (2017) : Selected with the No. 42 pick by the New Orleans Saints following back-to-back all-conference honors in 2015 and 2016

: Selected with the No. 42 pick by the New Orleans Saints following back-to-back all-conference honors in 2015 and 2016 DB Eric Rowe (2015) : Drafted No. 47 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles after starting 45 of his 47 career games with the Utes

: Drafted No. 47 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles after starting 45 of his 47 career games with the Utes CB Sean Smith (2009) : Selected with the No. 61 pick by the Miami Dolphins after converting from running to wide receiver, and then to cornerback for the 2007 and 2008 seasons at Utah

Third Rounders

DE Jonah Elliss (2024) : Drafted No. 76 overall by the Denver Broncos after taking hom consensus All-America honors in 2023

: Drafted No. 76 overall by the Denver Broncos after taking hom consensus All-America honors in 2023 S Terrell Burgess (2020) : Chosen with the No. 104 pick by the Los Angeles Rams after moving from receiver to defensive back

: Chosen with the No. 104 pick by the Los Angeles Rams after moving from receiver to defensive back DB Julian Blackmon (2020) : Picked No. 85 overall by the Indianapolis Colts after earning All-America honors in 2019

: Picked No. 85 overall by the Indianapolis Colts after earning All-America honors in 2019 LB Cody Barton (2019) : Drafted No. 88 overall by the Seattle Seahawks after playing in 50 games and making 23 starts in four-year Utah career

Fourth Rounders

S Sione Vaki (2024) : Picked No. 132 overall by the Detroit Lions after earning all-conference honors in 2023 as a safety (moved to running back in the NFL)

: Picked No. 132 overall by the Detroit Lions after earning all-conference honors in 2023 as a safety (moved to running back in the NFL) CB Clark Phillips III (2023) : Selected No. 113 overall by the Atlanta Falcons after receiving unanimous All-America honors and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022

: Selected No. 113 overall by the Atlanta Falcons after receiving unanimous All-America honors and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 DT Leki Fotu (2020) : Drafted No. 114 overall by the Arizona Cardinals following All-America recognition in 2019

: Drafted No. 114 overall by the Arizona Cardinals following All-America recognition in 2019 DB Keith McGill (2014) : Picked No. 116 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders after playing safety and cornerback across three-year Utah career

Fifth Rounders

DE Bradlee Anae (2020) : Picked No. 179 overall by the Dallas Cowboys after taking home consensus All-America honors in 2019

: Picked No. 179 overall by the Dallas Cowboys after taking home consensus All-America honors in 2019 CB Brian Allen (2017) : Drafted No. 173 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers after switching from wide receiver to cornerback over the course of four-year playing career

: Drafted No. 173 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers after switching from wide receiver to cornerback over the course of four-year playing career CB Brandon Burton (2011) : Selected No. 139 overall by the Minnesota Vikings after starting 25 games across three-year playing career

: Selected No. 139 overall by the Minnesota Vikings after starting 25 games across three-year playing career S Robert Johnson (2010) : Picked No. 148 overall by the Tennessee Titans after earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2009

Sixth Rounders

DT John Penisini (2020) : Picked No. 197 overall by the Detroit Lions after playing 40 career games, including 22 starts, and earning two all-conference awards across three seasons

: Picked No. 197 overall by the Detroit Lions after playing 40 career games, including 22 starts, and earning two all-conference awards across three seasons DE Kylie Fitts (2018) : Drafted No. 181 overall by the Chicago Bears despite dealing with injuries in his final two seasons with Utah

: Drafted No. 181 overall by the Chicago Bears despite dealing with injuries in his final two seasons with Utah LB Pita Taumoepenu (2017) : Selected No. 202 overall by the San Francisco 49ers after finishing Utah career with the fifth-most sacks in program history (21.5)

: Selected No. 202 overall by the San Francisco 49ers after finishing Utah career with the fifth-most sacks in program history (21.5) DB Brice McCain (2009) : Drafted No. 188 overall by the Houston Texans after playing in 49 games, including 39 starts, and earning all-conference honors as a defensive back and kick returner

Seventh Rounders

CB R.J. Stanford (2010) : Picked No. 223 overall by the Carolina Panthers after transitioning from running back to cornerback