FB: 3-star RB recruit Iverson Celestine is high on Utah

Year in and year out, Pac-12 football fans have come to know that Utah will always have a talented running back. Over the past five years, the Utes have had three running backs drafted, all of whom were taken in the fourth round or earlier.

What that means is that when it comes to evaluating high school running backs, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff might be the best judge of character and talent in the Pac-12.

So when Utah came calling for three-star running back Iverson Celestine out of Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, LA, it clearly meant a lot Celestine.

"They were the first Power 5 school to offer me, and obviously with the success they've had at running back I was excited," Celestine said.

Celestine is a three-star prospect on 247sports, rated the nation's No. 42 running back, but also the top running back from Louisiana. Already at 5-foot-10, 198 pounds, Celestine possesses college size and athletic ability, and is seen as a kid who's only going to get better with age.

The Utes offered him on Sept. 16 2018, right around the start of Celestine's sophomore season. Because of that early faith Utah showed him, and the relationship he has been able to develop with the Utes staff, Celestine has securely within his top-5 schools. Joining the Utes are Tulane (his first offer), Virginia and Colorado, who offered him almost a year after the Utes.

"I have no problem leaving the state of Louisiana if I find the right school for me," Celestine said. "I'm looking for a place where I can grow as a person, a student and a football player over those four years."

What he likes most about the Utes has been the love they've showed him since day one, and the way they use their running backs in the offense. Celestine has been hard at work during the offseason refining his skillset in catching the ball out of the backfield and running routes out of the slot. He's looking to become that complete player, where a team like Utah knows how to take advantage of that skillset.