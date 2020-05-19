AllUtes
FB: Highlights of 2021 ATH prospect Will Latu

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

WILL LATU
*4-star, Athlete
*6-foot-2, 221-pounds
*Bethel High School — Spanaway, WA

Latu could easily be considered one of the most underrated prospects in the 2021 class as he projects to play anywhere on the field. He's ranked the No. 20 athlete in the country and No. 7 prospect from the Emerald State.

Despite his versatility, Latu best projects as a linebacker as he will continue to grow into his body and will develop the skills necessary to become a big-time starter at a Power-5 school.

Despite his size, he's a very physical and fluid athlete who thrives dropping into coverage — where he uses that athleticism to cover bigger tight ends. While he has no problem laying the big hit, Latu will sometimes go for the big hit and that causes him to miss a few tackles so refining his technique will be a must at the next level if coaches want to get the most out of him.

He could double as a short-yardage back in necessary situations with the ability to also make a guy miss and get into the secondary.

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time.

