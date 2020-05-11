AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Utah's QB battle is one between experience vs. potential

Ryan Kostecka

The college football season may still be three and a half months away, but that doesn't mean that a major position battle is brewing within the Utes.

While fully believing that there will be a season this year, the main question is who will be under center when Utah kicks off the 2020 season against hated-rival BYU? It's widely expected to be a two-person battle between Jake Bentley and Cam Rising.

Interesting enough, they are both transfer quarterbacks whom possess obvious strengths and weaknesses for the Utes. But without a spring football season — Utah only had three practices before it was canceled — and an expected shortened summer/fall camp prior to the start of the season, it's going to be interesting how head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff decipher who's the man leading the way.

For Bentley, he's the grizzled veteran with 33 career starts at South Carolina before electing to transfer to Utah for his final season. Although he's coming off an injury, Bentley is armed with the in-game experience, particularly in the SEC, that is massively valuable and can't be overstated.

He did find success, holding a career 19-14 record and 10-7 mark in the SEC. He's played top tier teams in Alabama and Clemson throughout the years and knows how to direct an offense and should face zero nerves come kickoff.

But without a spring season and shortened camp, there are some definite limitations that could hold him back. For instance, he has to learn the playbook all on his own and isn't able to develop the sort of chemistry with his teammates that Rising already has...

For Rising though, he's been in Utah's system for the past year after transferring from Texas and having to sit out the 2019 season. During that time, he was around his teammates and according to reports, developed quite a chemistry with wide receiver Britain Covey.

He is also younger and possesses more upside and stability for the Utes in the long run.

But he has yet to play a college football game after redshirting in 2018 at Texas. The last time Rising played in a football game was two years ago the high school level, so that's a long layoff between in-game experience.

Either way, this QB battle is shaking down to one featuring experience vs. potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB: Utah commit Peter Costelli is ready to play

With his senior season potentially in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah quarterback commit Peter Costelli is all in on the Utes and excited for what the future brings

Ryan Kostecka

by

MattySolo

FB: Utes can expect to see a lot of one another during NFL season

With seven players drafted and five more signing undrafted free agent contracts, the Utes are going to be extremely well represented on a weekly basis in the league.

Ryan Kostecka

LAX: Colin Burke makes history for Utah after being taken in the MLL draft

History was made on May 4 when Utah attackman Colin Burke was selected No. 3 overall in the Major League Lacrosse draft — becoming the first Ute to ever be chosen.

Ryan Kostecka

FB: 5 Utes sign undrafted free agent contracts in the NFL

After seven former Utah players were selected in the 2020 NFL draft, five more Utes will join them in the league after officially signing their undrafted free agent contracts.

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Pac-12 Media Day is going virtual

Originally scheduled for July 29 at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles, the Pac-12 media day is going virtual this year with details still to come

Ryan Kostecka

FB: 3-star RB recruit Iverson Celestine is high on Utah

With Utah's strong history of churning out NFL-ready running backs, it comes as no surprise that Fontainebleau High School's Iverson Celestine is high on the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

FB: How does Utah's John Penisini fit with the Detroit Lions

After a long journey to the NFL, former Utah defensive tackle John Penisini finds himself in a crowded Detroit Lions defensive line group. It doesn't matter though, he's used to beating the odds

Ryan Kostecka

by

9iron

FB: Former Utah RB Devontae Booker signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

After a promising start to his NFL career, former Utah RB Devontae Booker became the odd-man out in Denver. But he'll get a fresh start in Las Vegas as he just signed with the Raiders

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Athletic Department comes up with options for season ticket holders

With the fall athletic season up in the air, the Utah Athletic Department has come up with multiple contingency plans for season ticket holders in case there is no season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

The 2020 Utah Athletics Hall of Fame class is potentially the greatest group of Utes ever assembled with seven All-Americans, five conference Players of the Year and two No. 1 overall picks

Ryan Kostecka