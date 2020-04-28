FB Video: 7 Utes taken in NFL draft, could become best class ever

The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone and Utah fell one player short from tying the program's all-time record.

Seven Utes, led by second round selection Jaylon Johnson to the Chicago Bears, heard their names called — one short of the eight players selected in the 2017 draft.

Utah 2020 Draft Class...



Second Round

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears



Third Round

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

*Zack Moss, RB — Buffalo Bills

*Terrell Burgess, S — Los Angeles Rams



Fourth Round

*Leki Fotu, DL — Arizona Cardinals



Fifth Round

*Bradlee Anae, DE — Dallas Cowboys



Sixth Round

*John Penisini, DL — Detroit Lions

Even still, this Utah class might not have the quantity but it definitely has the quality as potentially going down as one of, if not the best, draft class ever assembled.

There were six defensive starters chosen from last year's squad, led by Johnson in the second round and fellow defensive back Blackmon in the third. Add in safety Burgess and you have three-fourths of Utah's starting defensive backfield from last season all gone within the first three rounds of the draft.

While Johnson is expected to be an immediate starter from day one, Moss, Fotu and Burgess could all be starting by season's end. Blackmon would be another high candidate for this opportunity but he's still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon.

Anae and Penisini project as backups at the next level, with Anae potentially moving into a starting role in the next few seasons.

Johnson immediately possesses Pro-Bowl potential while Burgess, Blackmon and Fotu could easily grow into those roles depending on their improvements throughout their careers.

In the end, we could look back in 3-4 years and see all of these Utes get those valuable second contracts, which could very well make it the best draft class ever assembled.