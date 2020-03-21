AllUtes
FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

One of the most fit defensive coordinators in all of college football, Utah's Morgan Scalley  refuses to let the COVID-19 outbreak keep him from getting his daily workouts in. 

According to Scalley, the best way to survive the self-quarantine is to get four workouts in during the day. But what makes this so different is that not all of them are the heart-pounding, sweat-inducing workouts that fans have been accustomed to seeing from Scalley.

In the video, Scalley speaks about the four workouts one must do to survive: 
1.) Physical
2.) Mental
3.) Spiritual
4.) Family

Watch the full video below for descriptions of each workout...

