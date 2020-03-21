FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine

One of the most fit defensive coordinators in all of college football, Utah's Morgan Scalley refuses to let the COVID-19 outbreak keep him from getting his daily workouts in.

According to Scalley, the best way to survive the self-quarantine is to get four workouts in during the day. But what makes this so different is that not all of them are the heart-pounding, sweat-inducing workouts that fans have been accustomed to seeing from Scalley.

In the video, Scalley speaks about the four workouts one must do to survive:

1.) Physical

2.) Mental

3.) Spiritual

4.) Family

Watch the full video below for descriptions of each workout...