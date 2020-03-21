FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine
Ryan Kostecka
One of the most fit defensive coordinators in all of college football, Utah's Morgan Scalley refuses to let the COVID-19 outbreak keep him from getting his daily workouts in.
According to Scalley, the best way to survive the self-quarantine is to get four workouts in during the day. But what makes this so different is that not all of them are the heart-pounding, sweat-inducing workouts that fans have been accustomed to seeing from Scalley.
In the video, Scalley speaks about the four workouts one must do to survive:
1.) Physical
2.) Mental
3.) Spiritual
4.) Family
Watch the full video below for descriptions of each workout...