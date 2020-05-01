AllUtes
FB: What's better... future NFL players OR Rose Bowl wins?

Ryan Kostecka

Year in and year out, Utah's Kyle Whittingham has churned out NFL-caliber players. Since taking over as head coach the Utes in 2005, he has produced 52 players drafted into the NFL — including 13 players taken in the first or second round.

And an argument can be made that there's isn't a single coach in the country who does more with less. 

Unlike the Alabama's, Ohio State's and Clemson's of the world, Whittingham is typically getting 2 and 3-star recruits and putting them together to make top-25 teams. He constantly wins, as Utah has the most overall and conference victories of any team in the Pac-12 since the Utes joined in 2011.  

But in all of that time since joining the "conference of champions," the Utes have yet to produce a single Pac-12 championship. Despite racking up the regular season wins, Utah hasn't had a New Years Six bowl berth, instead settling for games in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Alamo Bowl and the Holiday Bowl.

At some point, it's reason enough to wonder if Whittingham has reached his ceiling as a coach. Yes he can take high school players, mold them and turn them into NFL stars — but can he win the big game?

That's the biggest question for Whittingham ever since the Utes joined the Pac-12. Fans are tired of waiting to play in a Rose Bowl game, or be seen as one of the premier programs in the nation.

So the question remains, to Utah fans, which is better: Having future NFL players OR Rose Bowl wins?

