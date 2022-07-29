Five Utah football players primed for a breakout season in 2022

With the 2022 football season just a little more than a month away, Utah is preparing for one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. With that being said, not only will Utah have an opporutnity to show the world what they are made of, but several Utes will be presented with a chance to breakout in 2022.

The following is a list of Utes who could breakout this season:

Karene Reid, LB

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) stops USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) after a short gain in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports.

A true diamond in the rough, former walk-on Karene Reid was one of the most impressive storylines from the 2021 season. After walking onto the team and shining in the spring game, Reid proved right from the get-go that he can not only play at this level, but that he has the potential to be something special.

In his first collegiate start and filling in for Sewell who was out with injury, Reid exploded for 15 total tackles, a timely interception and one sack. To log 15 tackles is impressive all on its own, but to do it alongside one of the greatest linebackers in program history, who was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is on a completely different level. Throughout the remainder of the season, Reid finished with 45 total tackles in 10 games for eighth most on the team.

Looking ahead to 2022, Reid is a projected starter at the linebacker position. Given his in-game experience and what he showed last season, Reid is a proven contributor who is expected to take his game to the next level. If he can build on what he did last season, Reid could be one of the most notable breakouts and primary defensive contributors for the Utes this year.

JaTravis Broughton, CB

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

For what should have been a promising 2021 campaign, cornerback JaTravis Broughton's season was cut short after he sustained an injury against BYU and never returned. However, now fully healed and expecting to make his return, 2022 could prove to be what 2021 should've been.

Looking back at a full year of production in 2020, Broughton started all five games and finished with 26 tackles, second most amongst the secondary. He also registered a career-high nine tackles later in the season against Oregon State. For his 2020 efforts, Broughton was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention.

As for this fall, Broughton should start alongisde Clark Phillips III which will be an absolute nightmare for offenses. Named to the preseason Pac-12 Honorable Mention list, don't be surprised if he proves himself worthy of the first or second team by the end of the year.

Devaughn Vele, WR

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports.

The cat is out of the bag as last season's "secret weapon" Devaughn Vele took spring camp by storm and is on track to be a primary offensive contributor for the 2022 season. A former walk-on, Vele built on last years success and continuously proved that he is ready to lead the wide receiver room and be one of quarterback Cameron Rising's favorite targets.

During the 2021 campaign, Vele was a solid option on offense and was critical in the USC game with his dazzling touchdown catch right before the half. However, despite appearing in all 14 games, He recorded just 23 catches (1.6 receptions per game) for 389 yards and a single TD. Clearly, Vele was significantly underutilized but all of that is about to change.

If what we saw in spring camp is any indication of how Vele will be utilized, his numbers should double and might even triple. While the tight-ends will continue to be a primary source of offense, the Rising to Vele connection appears to be on a whole new level and should be visited often.

Will Vele be the first 1000 yard receiver Utah has seen for some time? He certainly has the ability, it just depends on how often the ball is thrown his direction.

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB

Oregon Ducks running back Seven McGee (0) runs the ball against Utah Utes safety Zemaiah Vaughn (16) during the first half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Another player in Utah's secondary that sustained a season-ending injury, cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn is reportedly back and prepared for a big year in 2022.

Looking back at last season, Vaughn played in all 13 games and even started in four as the secondary looked to its depth. Before going down in the Pac-12 Championship, Vaughn logged 25 total tackles and four pass break-ups. He also consistenly got better as he logged back-to-back career highs against Stanford and Oregon during the regular season.

As for 2022, Vaughn should be back and is expected to see a good amount of reps. According to sources, Vaughn is looking fantastic and has been creating a lot of issues for receivers, being described as "secret weapon" amongst the defense.

So when you look out amongst the secondary this year and see him making plays, remember the name Zemaiah Vaughn.

Cameron Rising, QB

Utah Utes junior quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls plays from the sideline during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

After a great performance under center and completing flipping the Utes season around last year, Cameron Rising put his name on the map. However, with that being said, 2022 could be the real breakout year for the rising junior as he looks to stamp his name as one of the best in the country.

Looking back at last season, Cameron Rising was simply excellent for Utah. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

In addition to being a dangerous dual-threat, the attributes that made Rising so effective were his leadership, vision and game management. From the second he stepped onto the field, the Utes were a different squad. Instantly, they went from a team with no answers to a team that was finally living up to their full potential and could rarely be stopped. In the 11 games that Rising was at the helm, Utah averaged 38 points per game, opposed to just 29 in the other three.

So while people may argue that Rising is already a well-known name, there's so much more room for him to grow and prove this season. There's no mistaking that he's one of the best QB's Utah has had in recent years, but now he has to go and show the world what he's made of.

With a full and complete season now ahead of him, Rising will have the chance to take this team to the promised land. Additionally, if he can slightly improve his averages from last year, get over the 2,500 yard mark, hover around 25-30 TD's, and help the Utes repeat as Pac-12 Champions with one loss or less, he just might find himself as one of the higher QB's taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

