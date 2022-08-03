Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's defensive production

With the season just a little more than a month away, it's important to analyze who some of the most notable defensive contributors will be for such an anticipated 2022 campaign.

The following is a list of five Utah players who will play a significant role in Utah's defensive success.

5. Van Fillinger, DE

Utah Utes sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger (7) prepares to rush the quarter back in the first half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Looking back at 2021, Fillinger was an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses to try to contain. Right out of the gate, Fillinger was a relentless beast on the hunt as he recorded five stops against Washington State, three of which were tackles for loss and totaled 21 yards.

As the season came to a close, Fillinger finished the year with 42 total tackles for ninth most on the team. He was also an absolute menace with seven stops (season-high) against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship.

For his efforts, Fillinger was the Pac-12 Defensive Line Player for the week of September 27, led all Pac-12 freshmen with 5.5 sacks and trailed only Mika Tafua for tackles made by a member of the defensive line.

As for 2022, Fillinger will remain a staple of not only the defensive line, but the defense as a whole. His relentless pressure and ability to bust through whatever the offense presents in terms of protection makes him incredibly valuable. During spring camp, Fillinger also mentioned that he was working on his pash rush which should elevate his game to the next level.

While there are plenty of guys on the defensive end that could run for Mayor of Sack Lake City, don't be surprised if Fillinger is one the favorites to earn that title and leads in terms of production.

4. Junior Tafuna, DT

Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts after a sack in the first quarter on Washington State Cougars quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

After being inserted into the starting lineup early on last year due to some injuries, Junior Tafuna looked like a natural from the beginning and consistently created havoc in opposing backfields.

Over the course of the year, Tafuna finished with 33 total tackles for 10th most on the team. He also recorded a career-high nine tackles against Arizona, the most by a Utah defensive lineman since 2018.

As for 2022, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year will be a staple of Utah's defense on the front line as his hustle and physicality are tough to replicate. Alongside his teammate and fellow classmate Van Fillinger, the two present a vicious one-two punch and very well could be co-mayors of Sack Lake City for the next few seasons.

3. Karene Reid, LB

Karene Reid, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

A true diamond in the rough, former walk-on Karene Reid was one of the most impressive storylines from the 2021 season. After walking onto the team and shining in the spring game, Reid proved right from the get-go that he can not only play at this level, but that he has the potential to be something special.

In his first collegiate start and filling in for Sewell who was out with injury, Reid exploded for 15 total tackles, a timely interception and one sack. To log 15 tackles is impressive all on its own, but to do it alongside one of the greatest linebackers in program history, who was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is on a completely different level. Throughout the remainder of the season, Reid finished with 45 total tackles in 10 games for eighth most on the team.

With his previous experience and proven abilities, it should come as no surprise that Reid has stepped into that No. 1 spot. Not only is He an inspiring story of resilience and hard work, but he's also got that x-factor that makes a defender truly special.

Similar to Lloyd, Reid has that sixth-sense for the football that allows him to predict how the play is developing and find himself close to or on the end of a stop. In addition to his elite level of field awareness, He possesses a fierce physicality, allowing him to shed blockers and punish ball carries. Reid can also drop into coverage, posing as a threat to offenses no matter where he is on the field.

So after humble beginnings, Reid should remain in that LB1 position and will have a full season to prove what he is truly made of. Based off what he's already shown, He should be one of the teams leading tacklers and a key contributor for the defense.

2. Cole Bishop, Safety

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) jumps on a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports.

After a breakout season and one of the most impressive 2021 campaigns, freshman phenom Cole Bishop picked up right where he left off during spring camp and appears to be on track to take his game to the next level. Not only does Bishop appear poised to make an even greater impact on the defensive end, but he's ready to accept a leadership role despite his young age.

What makes Bishop so special is his sixth sense for the football. He seems to always know where the ball is headed and puts himself in a position to either stop ball carriers or prevent plays from developing. He may only be a sophomore, but he plays well above his age.

While fans should expect a notable increase in terms of contributions this year, what may be even more valuable is Bishop fully embracing a leadership role amongst a young unit, in dire need of on-field authority and direction.

Overall, Bishop is on track to become one of the Utes leading defenders in 2022. Looking back at last season, Bishop not only led all true-freshman with 54 tackles, but he also logged the sixth most tackles on the entire squad. If he can build on last seasons performance, especially with the opportunity to step in as a leader, he'll become one of those household names that Ute fans will remember for years to come.

1. Clark Phillips, CB

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

To no surprise, not only is Clark Phillips III the best corner on Utah's roster, but he's also arguably the top defender, which he consistently proved throughout last season. Over the course of the year, Phillips finished the season with 63 total tackles for third most on the team while leading the defense with 13 pass break-ups and finishing second behind Devin Lloyd with two interceptions.

For his efforts, Phillips was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was atop freshmen in the league with 11 passes defended during conference play. He was also ranked No. 3 on PFF’s list of top 10 returning corners as over his last six games he was the highest-graded outside corner in the country.

Phillips made incredible strides this last season and demonstrated elite defensive abilities as he took on some of the most difficult assignments in all of college football. Not only did he handle those situations with a veteran-like-demeanor but he orchestrated some of the season's biggest plays. With his disciplined body control, ability to quickly change direction and pester offenses by making plays without interfering, Phillips is not far off from an NFL career.

As for 2022, the third-year defender has the opportunity to be the face of the Utah defense in what should be his final season in a Utes uniform. With the departure of several notable leaders from last years squad, Phillips should be on track to step into the spotlight, leading the defense by example and with his voice. As long he remains healthy, Phillips should also see a slight increase in terms of production as he builds upon his stellar 2021 campaign.

