Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's offensive production

With the season just a little more than a month away, it's important to analyze who some of the most notable offensive contributors will be for such an anticipated 2022 campaign.

The following is a list of five Utah players who will play a significant role in Utah's offensive success.

5. Braeden Daniels, OL

Braeden Daniels, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Some may forget how important the offensive line is in terms of production, but the offense can only go as far as the line takes them and thats no exception this season.

As demonstrated in 2021, the offensive line had a lot of problems to begin the year and it significantly impacted their ability to convert first downs and score points. Luckily, with the right man under center and some accelerated development, Utah's offensive line became one of the best in the country.

This season, the leadership will come from junior Braeden Daniels and he's on track for a big year. During spring, head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned his immense talent and versatility.

While Utah's O-line shouldn't require a prolonged adjustment, a lot of their preparation and readiness will fall on Daniels shoulders. With that being said, they should be ready to go and will help this offense be one of the most balanced and explosive in the country.

4. Devaughn Vele, WR

Devaughn Vele, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

After what he demonstrated in spring camp, sophomore Devaughn Vele should be the leading wide receiver and is determined to make a big impact.

Obviously its been some time since Utah has had a receiver go for over 1000 yards, and while that accolade still may be difficult for Vele to reach with how many offensive weapons Rising has in his arsenal, he's going to do everything he can to be the best receiver the Utes have seen in some time.

During spring, Vele appeared to be Rising's favorite target which should come as no surprise. He's got good speed, great technique, height, length, a willingness to catch whatever is thrown his way and an insane catch radius.

If the ball is thrown his direction, Vele is going to bring it down. The only question will be how many chances he'll get. Last year he only had 23 receptions but he still managed close to 400 yards. Double that number and 1000 won't be far off.

3. Brant Kuithe & Dalton Kincaid, TE's

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is congratulated by tight end Brant Kuithe (80) for his first quarter touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

Yes, I understand this makes it six, but you really can't mention one without the other, and collectively, Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid should be just as impactful this season if not more so.

Last year, the two combined for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns and were a staple of Utah's passing game. Looking ahead to 2022, they should be on track for a similar amount of production and maybe even more.

With how good Rising is looking and a good chance that Utah's offense passes a little more, they should see more touches which will translate to yards and touchdowns. Additionally, if Kuithe does in fact see time at wide receiver, he might even get near 1000 yards.

2. Tavion Thomas, RB

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Last season, Tavion Thomas was one of the main reasons Utah turned their season around and won the Pac-12 Championship.

With his pure brute strength, ability to create his own gaps, escapability and an unwillingness to go down, Thomas really is a one-way train of offense.

Looking back at last year, Thomas was an explosion of offense as he led the team in rushing with 204 carries for 1,108 yards (5.4 ypc) and 21 touchdowns. For his efforts, Thomas led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns and finished third in the FBS. He was also named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first-team.

As Thomas continues his role as RB1 he should be on track for some even bigger numbers. If he can average the same kind of production he posted in the last nine games of the 2021 season, Thomas very well could go beyond 1,500 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns. Regardless, the junior running back is a critical aspect of the Utah offense and will fuel their chances at another Pac-12 Championship.

1. Cameron Rising, QB

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is defended by Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

This should come as no surprise as everyone knows just how critical Cameron Rising was, and continues to be to this team.

Looking back at last year, Rising was simply excellent for Utah. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

In addition to being a dangerous dual-threat, the attributes that made Rising so effective were his leadership, vision and game management. From the second he stepped onto the field, the Utes were a different squad. Instantly, they went from a team with no answers to a team that was finally living up to their full potential and could rarely be stopped. In the 11 games that Rising was at the helm, Utah averaged 38 points per game, opposed to just 29 in the other three.

So for the first time in awhile, the question is not about who will be leading the Utes under center, but how far can he lead them? What does a full season of Rising translate to in terms of wins and loses? Will Utah win the Pac-12 and redeem themselves in the Rose Bowl? Or will they make an appearance in the CFP?

With Rising at the helm, the floor is Pasadena while the ceiling is most likely a meeting with Alabama in the semifinal of the playoff.

