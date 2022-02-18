Flying under the radar, Jett Meine could be Utah's next diamond in the rough

With spring football just around the corner and the Utes beginning preparations for the 2022 season, Utah’s impressive list of incoming recruits are close to officially joining the program. While players like Lander Barton, Jaylon Glover, and Nate Johnson are some of the most notable 2022 additions, Corner Canyon wide receiver and preferred walk-on Jett Meine just may be another diamond in the rough.

A 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Corner Canyon High School, Meine was a critical aspect of the Chargers offense. According to sports.deseret.com, Meine recorded 1,450 yards and 15 touchdowns on 75 receptions (19.33 yards per catch) for roughly 28% of the Chargers total passing offense during the 2021 season.

But despite his impressive production, Meine received just seven offers from schools such as Air Force, Harvard, Dartmouth, while being passed over by schools like BYU and Colorado. Instead of accepting a scholarship to one of those other seven programs, Meine was set on playing for his dream school Utah.

Utah Commit Jett Meine Photo's from Meine's visit to Utah. 3 Gallery 3 Images

“It meant everything!” Meine said. “Throughout the entire recruiting process Utah was always my dream school and I knew when I received my offer from Utah it was time to come home! I played a lot of games at Rice Eccles during my high school career and running out of the tunnel and being on that field is really special. I grew up a huge Utah fan and now the thought of becoming a Ute and a part of the best football program in the country is a dream come true.”

In addition to his good size and speed, Meine is an athletic receiver and presents both a dangerous target downfield and a reliable option out wide. He also runs routes to near perfection and possesses sticky hands with great hand-eye coordination.

“I feel like Utah is the best fit for me and my football skill set. I can play on the outside, stretch the field vertically, beat defenses over the top, line up inside, catch balls over the middle, and physically dominate defenses for yards after the catch. I love what Coach Ludwig does with the offense and the pass concepts are tailored to what I do best,” Meine explained.

As for what stood out the most during his recruiting process, Meine developed a relationship with Coach Bumphis and felt like the program really believed in him and his abilities.

“One of the most important things for my family and I during the recruiting process was to feel like a school truly believed in me and wanted me to be a part of their program. I felt that from Utah and Coach Bumphis from day one,” Meine said.

While Meine is a part of the 2022 recruiting class, he is also a two-sport athlete and is committed to fishing his senior baseball season before enrolling at Utah in the summer and joining the team at that point. Fans first opportunity to see Meine in action will be this fall.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah