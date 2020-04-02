FB: Four Utes taken in first three rounds of SI's latest 2020 NFL mock draft

With COVID-19 shutting down all athletic contests, sports fans everywhere are clinging in top hope of normalcy with the idea that the NFL and college football seasons will still be played.

While it's way too early to decide if that will happen, only time will tell. But what's helping take everyone's minds off the present are the NFL mock drafts popping up everywhere.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson just dropped his 2020 NFL mock draft, predicting the opening three rounds — and much to the fans of Ute Nation, three Utah players are expected to go within the opening three rounds.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, widely considered Utah's top prospect and a top-50 prospect overall, left Utah early and it appears it was a good decision.

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson (DB21) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hanson predicts that Johnson will be chosen by the Chicago Bears (via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders) with 11th pick in the second round (43rd overall) — he is predicted to be the 7th cornerback chosen.

Up next is defensive end Bradlee Anae, Utah's career-leader in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. Anae is predicted to be chosen by the Detroit Lions (via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles) with the 21st pick in the third round (85th overall.)

Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae (DL22) goes through a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Anae, who was a 2019 consensus All-American and Morris Trophy winner, possess great technique to make plays but a disappointing 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine could be the reason he drops this far.

Utah's record-setting running back Zack Moss is the next Utah player Hanson predicts to be drafted — being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick in the third round (93rd overall).

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (RB20) participates in a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

This would be an interesting choice for the Titans given they already have 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry on the roster. But Henry, who has a similar skillset to Moss, is in the final year of his contract so this could be a great chance for Moss, who if he proves himself, would be a much cheaper option going forward.

Finally, safety Terrell Burgess is the final Ute that Hanson believes will be chosen in the opening three rounds — being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 39th pick in the third (103rd overall). Burgess is an intriguing prospect as a physical, in-the-box safety, and could fit well with an Eagles defense that needs to bolster its secondary.